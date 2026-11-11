Kate Berlant and John Early to Host 2027 Indie Spirit Awards

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Kate Berlant and John Early will host the 42nd Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 at the Hollywood Palladium. “We’ve always been obsessed with awards shows, and we’re so honored we get to host the coolest one,” the duo said via statement. “Tune in to see if we choke under pressure!”

Film Independent made the announcement on Wednesday, emphasizing Berlant and Early’s “singular comedic sensibilities, razor-sharp wit and wildly inventive performances.”