Lee Ginsberg Exits Namesake PR Firm for Independent Awards Consulting

Lee Ginsberg is exiting the entertainment public relations firm he co-founded in 2009 to take on a “new phase” in his career as an independent awards consultant, TheWrap has learned.

Ginsberg will step away from Ginsberg/Libby, which he founded with Chris Libby 17 years ago, in mid-April. The firm will retain its name in full after his departure.

“Chris and I built and grew Ginsberg/Libby into something meaningful. I am so grateful for the experiences we shared and proud of all that we have accomplished,” Ginsberg said in a statement. “Following 16 years managing day-to-day operations at a full-service agency, I am stepping into a new phase of this work I care deeply about, and will approach consulting with the same signature care and insight that marked the Ginsberg/Libby brand.”

Once Ginsberg departs, Libby will continue to operate their namesake firm, which has shepherded a number of films on the awards circuit through robust campaigns — including Best Picture winners like “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman,” “CODA” and “The Shape of Water.” More recently, Ginsberg/Libby mounted campaigns for nominees like “Bugonia” and “Hamnet” (which won Best Actress at the 2026 Academy Awards).

“We celebrate what’s next for Lee,” Libby said in a statement. “Lee and I have been gifted with an uncomplicated, effortless partnership, anchored by shared values and an uncompromising commitment to clients. The staff and I are dedicated to continuing the legacy of all that we have built together.”

Senior staff at Ginsberg/Libby includes Clay Dollarhide, Julie Siegel, Seanna Hore, Robin Finn and Olivia Delgado.

This news was first reported by Variety.