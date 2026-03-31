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Lee Ginsberg Exits Namesake PR Firm for Independent Awards Consulting

Ginsberg/Libby will retain its name in full after the co-founder’s exit, TheWrap has learned

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Lee Ginsberg attends the world premiere of "Choke" at the Park Meadows Country Club on Jan. 21, 2008 in Park City, Utah. (Chris Weeks/WireImage)
Lee Ginsberg attends the world premiere of "Choke" at the Park Meadows Country Club on Jan. 21, 2008 in Park City, Utah. (Chris Weeks/WireImage)

Lee Ginsberg is exiting the entertainment public relations firm he co-founded in 2009 to take on a “new phase” in his career as an independent awards consultant, TheWrap has learned.

Ginsberg will step away from Ginsberg/Libby, which he founded with Chris Libby 17 years ago, in mid-April. The firm will retain its name in full after his departure.

“Chris and I built and grew Ginsberg/Libby into something meaningful. I am so grateful for the experiences we shared and proud of all that we have accomplished,” Ginsberg said in a statement. “Following 16 years managing day-to-day operations at a full-service agency, I am stepping into a new phase of this work I care deeply about, and will approach consulting with the same signature care and insight that marked the Ginsberg/Libby brand.”

Once Ginsberg departs, Libby will continue to operate their namesake firm, which has shepherded a number of films on the awards circuit through robust campaigns — including Best Picture winners like “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman,” “CODA” and “The Shape of Water.” More recently, Ginsberg/Libby mounted campaigns for nominees like “Bugonia” and “Hamnet” (which won Best Actress at the 2026 Academy Awards).

“We celebrate what’s next for Lee,” Libby said in a statement. “Lee and I have been gifted with an uncomplicated, effortless partnership, anchored by shared values and an uncompromising commitment to clients. The staff and I are dedicated to continuing the legacy of all that we have built together.”

Senior staff at Ginsberg/Libby includes Clay Dollarhide, Julie Siegel, Seanna Hore, Robin Finn and Olivia Delgado.

This news was first reported by Variety.

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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