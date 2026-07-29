Michael J. Fox to Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from Television Academy

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Michael J. Fox will receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award from the Television Academy at the 78th Emmy Awards during the primetime ceremony and telecast on Monday, Sept. 14. The Academy announced Wednesday that the actor, writer and philanthropist, who most recently appeared on Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” will be recognized “in recognition of his transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy.”

“Michael J. Fox is one of television’s most beloved and enduring performers whose work has left an indelible mark on generations of audiences,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a statement. “The Television Academy is proud to honor him for his extraordinary leadership in advancing Parkinson’s research, transforming public awareness and inspiring global support through The Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose investments have accelerated scientific breakthroughs and the search for a cure. He continues to exemplify compassion, courage and service, reflecting the power of one individual to drive meaningful change.”

Fox received his 19th Emmy nomination in 2026, this one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Shrinking.” He’s won an Emmy five times in the past: thrice for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Family Ties” (1986, 1987, 1988), once for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Spin City” (2000) and once for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “Rescue Me” (2009). He’s received a number of other awards in the past, including four Golden Globes, two SAG Awards, a Grammy, an honorary Oscar and, as of 2025, the Presidential Medal of Freedom (announced during Joe Biden’s final month in office).

“Fox’s advocacy has made a lasting impact around the world, and he has consistently leveraged his platform to inspire meaningful change in the fight against Parkinson’s,” said Hillary Bibicoff, co-chair of the Television Academy’s Special Awards Selection Committee, in a statement.

“His dedication to helping others navigate the challenges of this disease serves as an inspiration to us all,” added co-chair Joseph Litzinger.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award has only been given out six other years in the history of the Academy. Just last year, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen became the first couple to be recognized with the award. Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey (who was given the first award), George Clooney and Sean Penn. Danny Thomas received the award posthumously in 2004.

Fox was also at the center of an Emmy-winning documentary: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.” The film based on his life, career and fight with Parkinson’s was nominated for seven Emmys and won four, including Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special.