Noah Wyle to Receive Television Showperson of the Year Honor at Publicists Awards

On the heels of Emmy and Golden Globe wins for his lead role on “The Pitt,” Noah Wyle will receive receive the 2026 Television Showperson of the Year Awards from the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600.

The honor will be presented to Wyle at the 63rd ICG Publicists Awards on March 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Television Showperson of the Year award recognizes professional impact, artistic excellence and special spirit defined as showmanship, displayed by Wyle most recently on Max’s “The Pitt,” for which he is an executive producer, co-writer, director and star.

Wyle first achieved fame on TV more than 30 years ago with his performance on NBC’s “ER.” He appeared on 241 episodes over the show’s 15 season run. He’s also starred in “The Librarians” franchise of television films and appeared in the movies “A Few Good Men” and “Donnie Darko.”

Wyle won Emmys as both actor and producer when “The Pitt” swept the top Emmy Awards last September. He’s currently a nominee in the actor and ensemble categories at the Actor Awards.

Outside of his work on television, Wyle also advocates for healthcare reform and safer working conditions for frontline nurses, and is a dedicated union member, contributing to educational resources for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“We spoke to many amazing experts from every vector of healthcare,” Wyle said to Steve Pond in TheWrap’s cover story last August. “And we’d finish those interviews by saying, ‘What would you like to see on TV? What isn’t on TV that should be? And what would be bad and counterproductive for us to put on TV?’”

Previous honorees of the Television Showperson of the Year Award include Kathy Bates, Patrick Stewart, Norman Lear, Quinta Brunson, Shonda Rhimes and Bob Hope.