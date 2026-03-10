Oscars: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Sinners’ Music Talent to Perform Live on Telecast

The singers of two Best Original Song Oscar nominees will perform live on the March 15 telecast, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

“This year, our music performances are inspired by two of the most powerful cultural phenomena in film: ‘Sinners,’ the most nominated film in Oscars history, and ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ a global pop culture sensation,” said the Oscars’ showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan. “These show moments are more than just performances—they expand into cinematic tributes that celebrate the relationship between music and storytelling and why these films resonated so deeply with audiences around the world.”

According to the production team, the “‘KPop Demon Hunters” number will begin with a fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dance, “celebrating the folklore and cultural inspiration that anchors the story behind this animated blockbuster. As part of this experience, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song ‘Golden’ from the film.”

And for the “Sinners” production number, the Oscars team said the sequence in the telecast will explore the role music plays in the film’s storytelling and translate that into a live cinematic moment.

“Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song ‘I Lied To You,’” Kapoor and Mullan continued, “and they will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith in an homage to the film’s singular visual style.”

In addition, the telecast will include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Hosted for the second time by comedian Conan O’Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.