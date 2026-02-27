‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Adolescence’ Doc Among Early PGA Awards Winners

“Sesame Street” won its 13th Producers Guild of America Award on Thursday, announced at a ceremony held at The Aster in Hollywood in advance of the PGA Awards on Saturday at The Fairmont Century City.

The production team of the long-running institution that is home to Elmo, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch won Outstanding Children’s Program for the third year in a row, one of four categories announced on Thursday. (The children’s and sports categories were supposed to be unveiled on Monday in New York, but were postponed due to the blizzard on the East Coast and added to Thursday’s lineup.)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” prevailed in Outstanding Sports Program; “Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence” took home Outstanding Short Form Program; and “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” walked away with the PGA Innovation Award, “which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media,” according to the guild. (It is voted on by a jury, not PGA membership.)

Nominees for the children’s, sports and short-form categories were announced in December. Winners in the remaining categories, including theatrically released feature films, animated features, TV series and TV/streaming movies, will be revealed on Saturday.

PGA Awards 2026 early winners:

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“Sesame Street” **WINNER

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave”

“Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” ** WINNER

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

“Surf Girls: International”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence” **WINNER

“The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

“Hacks: Bit By Bit”

“Overtime with Bill Maher”

“The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode”