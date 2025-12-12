PGA Awards Names Sports, Children’s and Short-Form Nominees for 2026

The Producers Guild of America announced its list of nominees in sports, children’s and short-form programming categories on Friday. These nominees join the lineups for Documentary Feature and Innovation Award Finalists previously announced by the PGAs on Tuesday.

The nominees for The Award for Outstanding Sports Program include the third season of Chris Smith’s “100 Foot Wave,” a documentary series following big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara; and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” a popular racing docuseries often cited as an inspiration for the team behind this year’s fictional awards contender, “F1.”

In the lineup for The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program, “SpongeBob Squarepants” received its fifth nomination, while “Sesame Street,” which has won the award 12 times (with an additional win for “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” in 2021) returns to the nomination list this year after three wins in a row. Other nominees include the “Phineas and Ferb” revival and the new “Peanuts” special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical.”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program includes behind-the-scenes making-of programming for popular series that were recognized at this year’s Emmys ceremony — including “Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence,” “Hacks: Bit by Bit” and “The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode.”

These series, specials and shorts join the documentary features nominated for the PGA Awards earlier this week, such as “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay,” “The Perfect Neighbor” and “The Tale of Silyan.”

You can see the full list of Sports, Children’s and Short-Form PGA nominees, below:

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave”

“Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

“Surf Girls: International”

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“Sesame Street”

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence”

“The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

“Hacks: Bit By Bit”

“Overtime with Bill Maher”

“The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode”

Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures will be announced on Friday, Jan. 9.

The 37th Producers Guild of America Awards will be held on Feb. 28, 2026.