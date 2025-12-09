‘My Mom Jayne,’ ‘Close-Up’ Among Nominees for Producers Guild Documentary Feature Award

“My Mom Jayne,” “The Perfect Neighbor” and “Cover-Up” were among the nominees for the Producers Guild of America Documentary Feature Award, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The list was rounded out by “The Tale of Silyan,” “The Alabama Solution,” “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” and “Ocean with David Attenborough.” In the separate Innovation category devoted to accomplishments in emerging technology, the nominees included the 4-D production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Sphere in Las Vegas.

“Across all categories, the Producers Guild Awards celebrate the vital job of producing, and the noteworthy contributions that honorees have made to the industry,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line. “The PGA is proud to recognize the extraordinary producers and teams whose work reflects their remarkable dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Maureen Fan, Joanna Popper and Angela Russo-Ostot will be leading the jury that votes on the winners.

“Producers have long been central to determining how emerging technologies can be applied responsibly to support ambitious storytelling,” the trio said via statement. “The producing teams recognized as finalists demonstrate a clear commitment to exploring new possibilities across mediums, exemplifying how innovative approaches and technical ingenuity can create meaningful new opportunities for artists and audiences.”

Last year, the PGA’s documentary prize went to “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” while “Orbital” was named winner of the innovation award.

The winner of the PGA’s documentary award will be named during a ceremony on February 28, while the innovation award will be announced at a pre-awards ceremony reception on February 26.

The documentary feature nominees and innovation finalists are listed below:

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“The Alabama Solution” (HBO Documentary Films)

“Cover-Up” (Netflix)

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” (Made in Copenhagen)

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” (HBO Documentary Films)

“Ocean with David Attenborough” (National Geographic)

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

“The Tale of Silyan” (National Geographic)

The PGA Innovation Award Finalists

“ASTEROID” (Doug Liman’s 30 Ninjas / Google’s 100 Zeros)

“Big Wave: No Room for Error” (Cosm)

“D-Day: The Camera Soldier” (TARGO / TIME Studios)

“territory” (Double Eye Studios / Kinetic Light)

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” (Sphere Entertainment Co.)