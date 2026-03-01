Raphael Saadiq, Thom Yorke Win Songwriting Prizes at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Veteran songwriter Raphael Saadiq was the big winner at Saturday’s Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. Saadiq performed at the event, received the non-competitive Icon Award and also took home one of the top competitive awards when his song “I Lied to You” from “Sinners” won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category.

“Sinners” also won for music supervision in a major-budget film. Other awards for music supervision in film went to “Marty Supreme,” “One of Them Days” and “Nonnas,” while TV music-supervision awards went to “The Lowdown,” “The Studio” and “Love Island.”

The Thom Yorke song “Dialing In” from “Smoke” won the award in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television category.

Saadiq performed “I Lied to You” with composer Ludwig Göransson and singer/guitarist Brittany Howard. Other performers include Diane Warren, Sharon Farber and Eden Kontesz doing the nominated “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”; Keith Secola performing “NDN Kars” from “Dark Winds”; Cris Chil doing “15K”; John Tesh performing during the Sponsor Showcase; and Alejandro Aranda paying tribute to the late music supervisor Robin Kaye, who was posthumously presented with the Legacy Award.

The list of winners:

Film

Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films: Niki Sherrod, “Sinners”

Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films: Gabe Hilfer, “Marty Supreme”

Best Music Supervision in Low Budget Films: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, “One of Them Days”

Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film: Frankie Pine, “Nonnas”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film:

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

Music Supervisor: Niki Sherrod

Performer: Miles Caton

Songwriters: Ludwig Göransson, Raphael Saadiq

Television

Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama: Tiffany Anders, “The Lowdown” (Season 1)

Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy: Gabe Hilfer, “The Studio” (Season 1)

Best Music Supervision in Reality Television: Meryl Ginsberg, Sara Torres, Jordan Young, “Love Island USA” (Season 7)

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Dialing In” from “Smoke” (Season 1)

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Performer: Thom Yorke

Songwriter: Thom Yorke

Documentaries

Best Music Supervision in a Documentary Film: Amanda Clemens, Jody Colero, “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Deborah Mannis-Gardner, “Hip Hop Was Born Here” (Season 1)

Advertising

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Nellie Rajabi, Jonathan Wellbelove, Apple – “iPhone 17 Pro | The Ultimate Pro”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Patrick Lawrence Zappia, Gap – “Give Your Gift. (2025)”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Long-Form): Julian Drucker, Yogi Tea – “The Theory of Spice”

Trailers

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Film): Adam Konger, Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites, “One Battle After Another” (Official Trailer 2)

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Series): Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney, “The White Lotus”: Season 3 (Official Trailer)

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer (Video Game & Interactive): Megan Barbour, Naaman Snell, Fortnite Battle Royale “Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless” (Cinematic Gameplay Trailer)

Video Games

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch): Allison Wood, NASCAR 2025

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music): “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

Music Supervisor: Hideo Kojima

Composers: Ludvig Forssell, Woodkid