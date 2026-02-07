‘Sinners’ Composer Ludwig Göransson Scores 2 Wins at Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

Two-time Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther,” “Oppenheimer”) was honored with two big awards at the 7th annual Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) Awards, held Friday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Göransson earned SCL Awards for his work on Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” winning Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film and Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for “I Lied to You,” co-written with Raphael Saadiq.

The Swedish composer, a current Oscar nominee in the score and song categories, also received the 2026 Spirit of Collaboration Award alongside Coogler, honoring their longstanding partnership on all five of Coogler’s films: “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Sinners.”

In other categories, Bryce Dessner won Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film for “Train Dreams,” while EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick won Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical for the Oscar-nominated “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” continuing the song’s awards streak following wins at the Grammy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

For television music, the SCL awarded Cristóbal Tapia de Veer for the opening title theme of the third season of “The White Lotus” and Theodore Shapiro for the score of “Severance.”

The ceremony was hosted by actor and musician Kevin Bacon alongside Emmy-winning composer Michael Bacon of The Bacon Brothers. The evening featured a tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Rocky,” conducted by composer Bill Conti, and an In Memoriam performance by Melissa Manchester honoring the late Alan Bergman.

Winners are listed below:

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” *WINNER

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

Stephen Schwartz & John Powell, “Wicked: For Good”

Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Dara Taylor, “Straw”

Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams” *WINNER

David Fleming, “Eternity”

Fabrizio Mancinelli, “Out of the Nest”

Jónsi & Alex Somers, “Rental Family”

Sara Barone & Forest Christenson, “To Kill a Wolf”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A DRAMATIC OR DOCUMENTARY VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTION

Diane Warren, “Dear Me” from “Relentless”

Alice Smith, Miles Caton & Ludwig Göransson, “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from “Sinners”

Raphael Saadiq & Ludwig Göransson, “I Lied to You” from “Sinners” *WINNER

Sara Bareilles, “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Nikhil Koparkar & Rammy Park, “The Hills of Tanchico” from “The Wheel of Time”

Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin & John Mayer, “Drive” from “F1”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A COMEDY OR MUSICAL VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTION

Stephen Schwartz, “No Place Like Home” from “Wicked: For Good”

Stephen Schwartz, “The Girl in the Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good”

Jack Black & Jared Hess, “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from “A Minecraft Movie”

EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” *WINNER

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt & Jack Black, “I Feel Alive” from “A Minecraft Movie”

Blake Slatkin, Shakira & Ed Sheeran, “Zoo” from “Zootopia 2”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL TITLE SEQUENCE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION

Carlos Rafael Rivera, “Dept. Q”

Dave Porter, “Pluribus”

Sean Callery, “The Beast in Me”

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Amanda Jones, “Murderbot”

Jeff Beal, “All Her Fault”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION

Antonio Sánchez, “The Studio”

Brandon Roberts, “Andor”

Dave Porter, “Pluribus”

Theodore Shapiro, “Severance” *WINNER

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, “The White Lotus”

David Fleming & Gustavo Santaolalla, “The Last of Us”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Austin Wintory, “Sword of the Sea” *WINNER

Gordy Haab, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants”

Wilbert Roget II, Cody Matthew Johnson & Jon Everist, “Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune”

Maclaine Diemer, “Wildgate”

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT

Cameron Moody, “Washington Black”

Ching-Shan Chang, “Laws of Man” *WINNER

Raashi Kulkarni, “A Nice Indian Boy”

Greg Nicolett, “Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”

Freya Berkhout, “Ride or Die”

Sara Trevino, “The Map That Leads You”

SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION AWARD

Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler