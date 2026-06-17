Ryan Gosling to Receive 2026 American Cinematheque Award

Ryan Gosling is set to receive the 2026 American Cinematheque Award, the cinema non-profit announced Wednesday. Gosling will be recognized with the award at a Nov. 2 gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

“It is with tremendous pride that the American Cinematheque recognizes Ryan Gosling as the recipient of our 40th Annual American Cinematheque Award,” American Cinematheque Board Chair Rick Nicita said in a statement. “Ryan represents everything this honor stands for — an artist of extraordinary range, depth and fearless creative commitment.”

The annual award gala, now in its 40th year, serves as a fundraiser for the independent Los Angeles organization that celebrates world and historical cinema through a series of festivals and repertory screenings. American Cinematheque currently programs through three theaters in Los Angeles: Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 Theatre and Egyptian Theatre.

“What distinguishes Ryan is not simply his talent, but his unwavering dedication to meaningful, adventurous filmmaking,” Nicita said. “He consistently chooses projects that challenge audiences and inspire his fellow artists. The American Cinematheque is honored to celebrate this truly exceptional talent.”

The award comes 20 years after Gosling got his first Academy Award nomination, picking up a Best Actor nod in 2006 for “Half Nelson.” He would later get two more Oscar nominations (one per decade) across his varied career: Best Actor in 2016 for “La La Land” and Best Supporting Actor 2023 for “Barbie.”

This year, Gosling is back in the public eye (as if he ever really leaves) with “Project Hail Mary,” currently the third-highest-grossing film of 2026.

“From his early work in ‘The Believer’ and ‘Half Nelson,’ for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, to his breathtaking performances in ‘Drive,’ ‘Blue Valentine,’ ‘La La Land,’ and his revelatory, scene-stealing turn in ‘Barbie,’ Ryan has demonstrated a remarkable ability to inhabit characters with intelligence, vulnerability, and undeniable charisma,” Nicita said. “Most recently, his stunning lead performance in ‘Project Hail Mary’ captivated audiences around the world, proving his extraordinary ability to carry a film with grace, wit, and profound emotional power. The film’s remarkable global box office success and overwhelming critical acclaim stand as a testament to Ryan’s singular star power and artistic gifts.”

The American Cinematheque Award began in 1986 with Eddie Murphy, then only 25, as the first recipient. Michael B. Jordan received the most recent award in 2025 before going on to win Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his dual role in “Sinners.” Other recipients include Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Rob Reiner, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Robert Downey Jr., Spike Lee and Scarlett Johansson.

The American Cinematheque gala will take place on Nov. 2 in Beverly Hills.