‘Project Hail Mary’ Dominates Golden Trailer Awards With 5 Wins, Including Best of Show

“Project Hail Mary” dominated the Golden Trailer Awards Thursday evening, nabbing five wins, including the top prize: Best of Show. As Rocky would say, “Amaze, amaze, amaze!”
The worldwide blockbuster from Amazon MGM Studios received the awards during a ceremony at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Hollywood celebrated the best in motion picture and digital marketing. The celebration marked the 26th year of the awards, where 1,000 attendees were present as the “Project Hail Mary” trailer, titled “Chance,” from Wild Card Creative Group was repeatedly honored.
“’Project Hail Mary’s ‘Chance’ is a master class in everything that can make a trailer effective, from spectacular visuals to arresting sound design to emotional music choices to disarming humor,” Evelyn Brady, Golden Trailer Awards executive director, said in a statement. “This trailer and the others for ‘Project Hail Mary’ clearly connected with audiences, helping to make the film a global box office hit. We congratulate the teams from Amazon MGM Studios and Wild Card Creative, as well as all of tonight’s winners and honorees for another fun and very competitive year.”
“Project Hail Mary” also scooped up the awards for Best Drama, Best Fantasy/Adventure, Best Music and Best Action TrailerByte for a Feature Film.
Continue reading for the full list of winners.
Best of Show
Project Hail Mary “Chance”, Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Agency of the Year
AV Squad
Best Action
The Running Man, “What It Takes”, Paramount, BOND
Best Animation/Family
Sketch “Creative”, Angel Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Comedy
Anaconda, O.M.G., Sony Pictures, Requiem
Best Documentary Bio Pic of an Individual
Pee Wee As Himself – Trailer, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Documentary Subject
The Tale of Silyan, National Geographic, Requiem
Best Drama
Project Hail Mary “Chance”, Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Project Hail Mary, Message, Amazon MGM Studios, Buddha Jones
Best Horror
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Katie, Warner Bros., Requiem
Best Independent Trailer
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die “Revolution”, Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Squad
Best Music
Project Hail Mary “Chance”, Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Summer 2026 Blockbuster Trailer
Disclosure Day, Know, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Teaser
The Devil Wears Prada 2, Catwalk, 20th Century Studios, Buddha Jones
Best Thriller
Weapons – Beware, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Video Game Trailer
Silent Hill f, Live Action Trailer, Konami Digital America, Create Advertising Group
Most Original Trailer
Wuthering Heights “Everything”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Comedy Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series
Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Lucky, Netflix, Requiem
Best Drama Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series
The Pitt Season 2, Return Trailer, HBO Max, Aspect
Best Faith Based Trailer
Midwinter Break “Secret”, Focus Features, ZEALOT
Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under $3.2million)
If I Go Will They Miss Me, Salaud Morisset, Good Hands
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Tron: Ares, Flynn Lives, Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Best Original Score
Dune: Part 3, Warner Bros., Jax
Best Romance
Wuthering Heights “Everything”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Sound Editing
undertone, Silence, A24, Major Major
Best Voice Over (The Don LaFontaine Award)
Mortal Kombat 2, Uncaged Teaser, Warner Bros., Aspect
Golden Fleece
Waltzing With Brando, “Offer”, Iconic Releasing, Remote Control Video Creative
Trashiest Trailer
Faces of Death “Attention”, IFC, AV Squad
Best Foreign Action
The Furious “Brawler”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Foreign Animation/Family
ALICE IN WONDERLAND, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
Best Foreign Comedy
Fackham Hall, “Filthy”, Entertainment, Silk Factory
Best Foreign Documentary
Mr. Nobody Against Putin, Made in Copenhagen, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Drama
Sentimental Value “Family”, NEON, ZEALOT
Best Foreign Horror
Exit 8, Neon, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Sound of Falling, MUBI, MUBI LAB
Best Foreign Music
Ambleside, AMG Intl Film, Good Hands
Best Foreign Teaser
No Other Choice, The Axe Teaser, NEON, Aspect
Best Foreign Thriller
SHARP CORNER, Elevation Pictures & Vertical, Champ and Pepper
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Resurrection – Trailer, Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Action TV Spot
One Battle After Another – “Pursuit”, Warner Bros., MOCEAN
Best Animation/Family TV Spot
Hoppers, TV “Crazy (Super Bowl)”, Walt Disney Studios, X/AV
Best Comedy TV Spot
One Battle After Another “Offense”, Warner Bros., MOCEAN
Best Documentary TV Spot
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama TV Spot
Sinners “Forever”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Wicked: For Good, Legacy, Universal Pictures, Requiem
Best Foreign TV Spot
Sentimental Value “Daughters”, NEON, ZEALOT
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Tron: Ares, Time Is Up, The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot
Weapons “See Archer”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent TV Spot
Together, Gift, NEON, Requiem
Best Music TV Spot
Avatar: Fire and Ash “Greatest”, Walt Disney Studios, Rogue Creative Agency
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot
Michael “Snap”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Thriller TV Spot
Sinners, Sermon, Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group
Most Original TV Spot
The Fantastic Four: First Steps – “Future Proof”, Walt Disney Studios, MOCEAN
Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf “Pawn”, Amazon MGM Studios & Prime Video, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, Run, Netflix, Requiem
Best Documentary/Reality (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Tsunami: Race Against Time, Survive Trailer, National Geographic, Aspect
Best Fantasy Adventure (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Wednesday: Season 2, Savior, Netflix, Requiem
Best Foreign (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Unfamiliar, Trust Trailer, Netflix, Silk Factory
Best Graphics in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Beauty – :60 Star Sell, FX, FX Design
Best Horror/Thriller (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
IT: Welcome to Derry, Clown, HBO Max, Buddha Jones
Best Music (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Sin, Netflix, Requiem
Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Chief of War, “Gods & Men”, Apple TV, GrandSon
Best Sound Editing in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, Netflix UK, ZEALOT
Best Voice Over in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
HBO Max, Brand Promo “Hits Different”, HBO Max, BOND
Most Original (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Pluribus “Message”, Apple TV, ZEALOT
Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Presenting the 2026 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, REBEL
Best Promo for a TV Network
Earth Month, Senses, National Geographic, Requiem
Best Action TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Flatline 30, Marvel Television, Aspect
Best Animation/Family TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Maul: Shadow Lord TV30 “Get Mauled”, Lucasfilm, Aspect
Best Comedy TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Golden Bachelor, FX, FX In House
Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time :60, National Geographic, Buddha Jones
Best Drama TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Landman “Hunter”, Paramount+, ZEALOT
Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Alien: Earth – 3:06 Gestation, FX, FX Design / Tendril
Best Music TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Fallout, Slide Review, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Most Original TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
The Beauty, Big Pharma, FX, FX In House
Home Ent | Best Digital – Action
Sisu: Road to Revenge “Sisu Comes Home”, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Jump! Creative
Home Ent | Best Digital – Animation/Family
How To Train Your Dragon – “Epic Friendship”, Universal, REBEL
Home Ent | Best Digital – Comedy
Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary, “25 Coffees for 25 Years”, Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing
Home Ent | Best Digital – Drama
NUREMBERG, “STRAP YOURSELF IN”, Sony Pictures Classics, LIVEBAD Creative
Home Ent | Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure
Andor S2, “Heavy Heart”, Disney+, GrandSon
Home Ent |Best Digital – Horror/Thriller
Sinners – Trailer “Iconic Bonus”, Warner Bros, REBEL
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
The Naked Gun, Save PSA, Paramount Pictures, Aspect
Best Action TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Project Hail Mary, Digital Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Hoppers, Digital Spots, The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Good Fortune, Digital Campaign, Lionsgate, GrandSon
Best Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film
The Testament of Ann Lee | Social Spots, Searchlight Pictures, AV Squad
Best Horror TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Weapons | Social Spots, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Bugonia, Good Luck Social, Universal Pictures, Make it Social
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
One Battle After Another, Digital Campaign, Warner Bros., X/AV
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming SERIES
Bridgerton S4, You Shall Go To The Ball, Netflix, MAKE IT SOCIAL
Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming SERIES
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Digital Campaign, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming SERIES
Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past, Disney, Intermission Film
Best Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming SERIES
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, “ASMR”, Peacock, Trailer Park Group
Best Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming SERIES
Alien: Earth “Blood”, FX, ZEALOT
Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming SERIES
Black Mirror S7, TCKR Systems Social Campaign, Netflix, Make it Social
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2minutes)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Becoming Bruce, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2minutes)
Agony & Ecstasy: The Music and Movement of Ann Lee, Searchlight Pictures, The Hive
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2minutes)
Wonder Man, The Slattery Method, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2minutes)
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode 202, HBO Max, HBO Marketing AV
Best Action Poster
The Fantastic Four: First Steps “Payoff”, Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOT
Best Animation/Family Poster
KPop Demon Hunters – Payoff Poster, Netflix, AV Print
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians S2 – Experiential Water Billboard, Disney Branded Television
Best Comedy Poster
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Payoff Poster, Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Print
Best Documentary Poster
Wick is Pain – Filmstrip, Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Drama Poster
Train Dreams, “Illustrated Payoff”, Netflix, GrandSon
Best Foreign Poster
Sound of Falling, mk2 Films, Intermission Film
Best Horror Poster
The Conjuring: Last Rites, Teaser, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Best Independent Poster
Dracula, SND, Leroy & Rose
Best International Poster
Orwell 2 + 2 = 5, Le Pacte, Leroy & Rose
Best Motion Poster
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Motion Poster, Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Teaser Poster
Ballerina – Smoking Gun Poster, Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Thriller Poster
The End of Oak Street, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Bus Shelter Domination, Focus Features, AV Print
Most Original Poster
Rental Family, Alternate Artwork, Searchlight, Intermission Film
Best Comedy Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Muppet Show – Theater, Disney, Leroy & Rose
Best Documentary/Reality Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Fear Factor, Key Art, Fox, Trailer Park Group
Best Drama/Action Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Memory Of A Killer, FOX, Leroy & Rose
Best Horror/Thriller Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Squid Game S3, Coffin Teaser, Netflix, The Refinery
Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)
Monster: The Ed Gein Story, “Wildposts”, Netflix, GrandSon