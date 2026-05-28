The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

It is a packed week of TV premieres.

For starters, MGM+ and Prime Video share the premiere of one of the strangest and most intriguing superhero TV shows in years, while Netflix has the sophomore seasons of two very different but similarly beloved original series premiering this week. Elsewhere, Hulu has dropped the highly anticipated second season of a fan-favorite crime comedy original this week and Apple has the debut of its new “For All Mankind” spin-off on deck as well.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

The Spider (Nicolas Cage) in a scene from “Spider-Noir.” (Prime Video) “Spider-Noir” Season 1 (MGM+/Prime Video) “Spider-Noir” is one of the oddest and most distinct live-action superhero titles to premiere in years. Developed by Oren Uziel and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, this 1930s-set series follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a hard-nosed private investigator who is forced to pick up his former superhero vigilante mantle of “The Spider” in order to fight a new crime wave rolling through New York City. also read:

'Spider-Noir' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Spider-Man Series? Released in both complete black and white and full technicolor, the series continues Sony’s ambitious ongoing expansion of its own, multiversal Spider-Man Universe, and the show’s impressive cast is rounded out by heavy hitters like Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Its full first season is streaming now on both MGM+ and Prime Video.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” Season 2 (BBC/Netflix) “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” Season 2 (Netflix) It has been nearly two years since the first season of “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” the well-reviewed crime drama based on author Holly Jackson’s novel series of the same name, premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2024. The British mystery thriller starring “Wednesday” breakout star Emma Myers is, at long last, back this week, though. Co-written by Jackson and showrunner Poppy Cogan, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” Season 2 picks back up with Myers’ amateur investigator Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi as she is pulled back into her world of true-crime podcasting and investigation by the disappearance of a local man. All of the season’s six episodes premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in “Deli Boys” on Hulu (Disney/James Washington) “Deli Boys” Season 2 (Hulu) “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is not the only fan-favorite streaming series making its return this week. Hulu’s “Deli Boys” also dropped all six episodes of its highly anticipated sophomore season Thursday on the streaming service. The crime comedy’s new season catches back up with Pakistani-American brothers Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh) as they find themselves suddenly drowning in the dirty cash of their deceased father’s drug empire and targeted by some of Philadelphia’s sketchiest and most conniving criminals. “Deli Boys” was one of last year’s most unexpected new TV hits, and its second season promises to deliver more of the same genre thrills as its predecessor.

“The Four Seasons” Season 2 (Emily V. Aragones/Netflix) “The Four Seasons” Season 2 (Netflix) It has only been a year since creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield’s star-studded dramedy series “The Four Seasons” premiered on Netflix, but the show is already back with its second season. Featuring the returns of most of the series’ main stars, including Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Marco Calvani, “The Four Seasons” Season 2 catches up with the show’s core group of couples as they continue their tradition of vacationing together while grappling with the arrival of a new baby and their shared grief over the shocking death of one of their closely knit friend group’s members. also read:

'The Four Seasons' Co-Creators Found Its Authentic Comedy Harder to Write Than the Wild World of '30 Rock' If you liked “The Four Seasons’” first run last year, you’ll want to check out its second season. All of its eight new episodes debuted Thursday on Netflix.

“Miss You, Love You” (Jordin Althaus/HBO) “Miss You, Love You” (HBO Max) It is not a plentiful week for new movies, but HBO Max does have a new, feature-length drama arriving on its platform Friday. Written and directed by “Community” star and “The Descendants” co-writer Jim Rash, “Miss You, Love You” follows a grieving widow who is forced to plan her late husband’s funeral with her estranged son’s assistant. Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells headline the new film, which also counts Bonnie Hunt, Suzy Nakamura, Oscar Nunez and Lisa Schurga among its cast. Rash has previously demonstrated an ability to construct thought-provoking, emotionally moving family dramas, and it looks like “Miss You, Love You” may see him do exactly that yet again.

“Star City” (Apple TV) “Star City” Season 1 (Apple TV) The same day that “For All Mankind” is set to wrap up its fifth and penultimate season, Apple TV is slated to unveil that sci-fi series’ new spin-off, “Star City.” Created once again by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, “Star City” takes place in the same alternate reality as its parent show, one in which the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. “Star City” takes viewers behind the Iron Curtain this time, introducing “For All Mankind” fans to the paranoia-filled, thrilling lives of the franchise’s Soviet cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officers. The show’s cast includes Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Adam Nagaitis, Solly McLeod and more. Its first two episodes premiere Friday.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 (Justin Lubin/Paramount+) “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 (Paramount+) The second life of “Criminal Minds” continues this week. The series’ 19th season (and its fourth under its “Evolution” banner) is set to unveil its first two episodes Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, with its remaining eight episodes scheduled to follow one at a time every week through July 23. The season follows the show’s elite profilers as they investigate a string of chilling new cases, while Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit attempts to atone for his past. In addition to Gilford, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster have all returned for the new season. If you are a fan of “Criminal Minds,” its episodes this week should be a no-brainer addition to your streaming watchlist.