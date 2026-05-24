The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Trying to figure out what to watch on Netflix this weekend? We got you. It can be daunting to open up the streamer and be inundated with choices, especially now that podcasts and live events have been thrown into the mix.

But if it’s a good movie you want to watch, we’ve narrowed it down to three choices this weekend. You can go with a surprising, character-driven dramatic thriller, a laugh-out-loud buddy comedy or a celebrity documentary that might make you cry. All three are excellent watches, so you really can’t go wrong.

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Bugonia” (2025)

“Bugonia” is a wild movie. Honestly, it’s best to go into it knowing as little as possible — it takes some fun turns — but here’s a taste of the basic premise: Jesse Plemons plays a man convinced that the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, played by Emma Stone, is secretly an alien who is doing harm to humans. So he and his cousin kidnap her. That’s the setup, and what unfolds is an unnerving, darkly funny and phenomenally well-acted film that builds to a jaw-dropping ending.

Stone and Plemons are incredible together, and Yorgos Lanthimos — with whom both have worked previously — directs the heck out of this thing. It’s not as weird as Lanthimos and Stone’s “Poor Things” nor is it as bleak as some of the filmmaker’s other films like “Kinds of Kindness” or “The Lobster.” It was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Stone, and is destined to go down in history as an underrated classic.

“One of Them Days” (Credit: Sony Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Hoorae Media, ColorCreative, Big Boss, MACRO)

“One of Them Days” (2025)

If it’s a comedy you’re in the mood for, check out “One of Them Days.” This is the kind of movie Hollywood doesn’t make much of anymore, at least not for theaters. A laugh-out-loud buddy comedy with two charismatic leads. No sci-fi. No superheroes. Just people.

Keke Palmer and SZA play roommates who find themselves in a pickle when their landlord demands their rent be paid by the end of the day, and they surmise that the boyfriend of SZA’s character must have run off with it. What ensues is a race-against-the-clock comedy set in Los Angeles where the two women keep running into trouble, all while just trying to get their rent money back.

Universal released the film in theaters in January and it made over $50 million at the box office, enough for the studio to greenlight a sequel. It marks the directorial debut of Lawrence Lamont, working from a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton.

Martin Short in ‘Marty, Life Is Short’ (Netflix)

“Marty, Life Is Short” (2026)

Everybody loves Martin Short, but how well do you know him? The new Netflix documentary “Marty, Life Is Short,” directed by Short’s longtime friend and acclaimed filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan, unveils the surprising story behind the comedian.

Using home movies and candid interviews with Short’s friends and colleagues — including Steve Martin, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy — the film traces his origins in the Canadian comedy scene, but also digs at the tragedy that has followed Short throughout his life. He lost his brother, mother and father all before he was in his mid-20s, and his beloved wife died of cancer in 2010 after 30 years of marriage.

How does one remain not just funny but hopeful in the face of so much loss? That’s what Kasdan tries to get at, and there are more than a few surprises in the film as it shines a light on Martin Short’s humanity.