The Top 21 New Movies Streaming Now

Summer is nearing, school’s almost out and there are a lot of new movies streaming this month to kick things off with a bang. May plays host to a bevy of new films on streaming, from bona fide new releases to recent theatrical hits that are just now making their streaming debut. There’s a lot to sift through, so we’ve put together a curated list of the very best movies newly added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more this month.

This includes box office hit “Wuthering Heights,” a new Netflix animated film starring Michael B. Jordan, the streaming debut of Quentin Tarantino’s extended cut of “Kill Bill” that combines both films together and even a mockumentary from Charli xcx.

See our list of the best new movies streaming in May below.

“Swapped”

Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple in ‘Swapped’ (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix – May 1

The third film from Skydance Animation, after “Luck” (on Apple TV) and “Spellbound” (on Netflix) is also its best. Helmed by “Tangled” director Nathan Greno, “Swapped” is set in an imaginary realm full of fantastic creatures. It’s here that we follow Ollie (voiced by Michael B. Jordan), a small, furry mammal-like creature, who thanks to a magical flower, swaps places with Ivy (Juno Temple), a large, bird-type animal. In their new bodies, the two characters go on an unbelievable adventure and learn much about each other – and their environment, with Cedric the Entertainer and Tracy Morgan also providing voices. While the thematic concerns might seem pat, there’s a lot of depth to “Swapped,” with some surprising subtleties and flashes of real darkness, to go along with all of the adorable animals and sweeping vistas. (The animation really is stunning – like a nature documentary shot on another planet.) So far, marketing materials surrounding “Swapped” have emphasized its cuteness but downplayed its other shades, which is a shame – “Swapped” is an absolute delight and further proof that Netflix is the home to some of the most exciting original animation being made today. Ready to get “Swapped?”

“Wuthering Heights”

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

HBO Max – May 1

“Wuthering Heights” arrived in theaters this Valentine’s Day, wrapped up in a velvety blanket of pre-release hype, fueled by writer/director Emerald Fennell’s assertation that this was a horny, hot-and-heavy version of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel. (Fennell even insisted on quotes around the title, since this was her version of the story and a marked departure from the source material.) Margot Robbie, who had produced Fennell’s previous two movies but never starred for the filmmaker, was cast as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, a controversial move considering how the character is described in the book. And, while it’s true that this version of the movie is sumptuous and sensual, with everything oozing all over the place (broken eggs, a snail crawling across a window, bodies in sensual embrace), it might not be as outrageous as you have imagined it would be (or how Fennell made it sound). It is, in fact, relatively chaste – there’s no nudity whatsoever, relatively little sex and the heavily reworked narrative will come across puzzling to those who have ever read the book. If you missed it before, there’s plenty to enjoy in the movie (like Linus Sandgren’s cinematography and the Charli XCX songs). But it might not make you sweat like the marketing would suggest.

“13 Going on 30”

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Netflix – May 1

An absolute delight of a romantic comedy, the 2004 film “13 Going on 30” is the epitome of “feel-good movie.” The story concerns a 13-year-old girls in 1987 who, after being humiliated by her friends, wishes on her birthday that she was 30 years old. She’s then suddenly pushed forward in time to her 30-year-old self’s body (played by Jennifer Garner), and is appalled to see where life has taken her. Garner delivers a terrific performance as a teen trapped in an adult’s body, and her romantic pairing with Mark Ruffalo is swoon-worthy. There’s also a top-notch “Thriller” dance break.

“Burn After Reading”

“Burn After Reading” (Focus Features)

Netflix – May 1

How did the Coen Brothers cash in on their clout from winning Best Director and Best Picture with “No Country for Old Men?” With an absurdist comedy, of course. “Burn After Reading” is a hilarious romp of sorts played very, very straight, as the Coens pack this espionage story to the brim with idiots, but shoot, edit, and score it as if it’s a Tony Scott-esque thriller. It’s a brilliant subversion of expectations, and while some certainly felt slighted by the ending, the way the story abruptly deflates is precisely the point. This is a movie that gets better and better with each watch, and though it may feel slight in the shadow of something as rich and complex as “No Country,” the range it displays from the Coen Brothers only solidifies them as two of America’s greatest directors of all time.

“Jennifer’s Body”

“Jennifer’s Body” (20th Century)

Netflix – May 1

If you’re someone who loves finding hidden gems, “Jennifer’s Body” is waiting to be rediscovered. Written by Oscar-winning “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama (“The Invitation”), the film was marketed as a sexy horror film starring Megan Fox, but in fact is a subversive horror-comedy about the objectification of women. Fox plays a high school student who is ritualistically sacrificed by a struggling rock band in order for them to gain fame. Fox’s character, Jennifer, is then possessed by a demon and begins luring horny teenage boys and then devouring them. Amanda Seyfried plays Jennifer’s best friend who tries to save her before it’s too late. This one is sharp and funny, and has become a cult favorite since its 2009 release.

“Trainwreck”

Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in “Trainwreck” (Universal Pictures)

Netflix – May 1

It’s rom-com season and “Trainwreck” is arguably one of the best of the last few decades. Written by Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow, the film draws heavily from Schumer’s real life as she plays a heavy-drinking New York City columnist who’s unlucky in love. That is, until she meets a sports doctor played by Bill Hader, and the two strike up an unlikely romance. Hader and Schumer make for a sweet pairing, and Apatow tugs at the heartstrings by balancing the film’s outlandish humor with moments of sincere heart.

“Send Help”

Rachel McAdams in “Send Help” (20th Century Studios)

Hulu – May 7

Sam Raimi’s wonderful new film debuted in theaters earlier this year and made nearly $100 million worldwide without being based on an established IP or serving as some crass brand extension. And if, for some reason you missed it, now is your chance. In “Send Help,” Rachel McAdams plays a lowly office worker who is being cruelly underutilized by her boorish new boss (Dylan O’Brien). While on a work trip, their plane crashes on an uninhabited island and the tables are turned. McAdams has been training for years to be on “Survivor” and knows how to live on the island much better than O’Brien. A power dynamic ensues, one that is occasionally ghastly but also darkly funny and always surprising. To say anything more would give away the pure, exhilarating joy of “Get Help,” which sees Raimi reteam with several key collaborators (composer Danny Elfman, cinematographer Bill Pope, editor Bob Murawski) to create a movie that you thought they didn’t really make anymore, but are sure glad they occasionally do – a no holds barred, R-rated thriller for adults.

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix)

Netflix – May 8

Based on the debut novel by Shelby Van Pelt that spent more than 64 weeks on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list, and more than 30 weeks (and counting) on the trade paperback fiction bestseller list, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” stars Sally Field as a widow who works at a local aquarium and forms a special bond with a giant Pacific octopus (voiced by Alfred Mollina) and a young man who comes to town in search of family (played by Lewis Pullman). According to the official synopsis, “they uncover a mystery that will lead them to a life-changing discovery and restore their sense of wonder.” Colm Meany, Joan Chen, Kathy Baker, Beth Grant and Sofia Black-D’Elia also star in the film directed by Olivia Newman (“Where the Crawdads Sing”). This looks heartwarming in a way that we desperately need right now. And who doesn’t love an octopus, one of nature’s most ingenious and enigmatic creatures?

“Greenland: Migration”

Gerard Butler in “Greenland: Migration” (Lionsgate)

HBO Max – May 8

Gerard Butler movies tend to hit on streaming, so expect a resurgence for “Greenland 2: Migration” this month. The disaster sequel picks up five years after a comet destroyed most of Earth’s civilization, as Butler’s character and his family are living out their days in an underground emergency bunker. That is, until another disaster forces them out, where even more disasters – like electromagnetic storms and tsunamis – put them in peril. Fun stuff!

“The Punisher: One Last Kill”

Jon Bernthal in “The Punisher: One Last Kill” (Disney+)

Disney+ – May 12

Remember the “Marvel Special Presentations,” mini movies that were exclusive to Disney+? At one point they seemed like a real priority but we only ever got two back in 2022 – Michael Giacchino’s black-and-white monster movie “Werewolf by Night” (released for Halloween) and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (which came out a month later for Christmas). Now, there’s finally a new installment – “The Punisher: One Last Kill.” And we cannot wait. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle aka The Punisher, a man seeking revenge for the murder of his family. He was introduced on the Netflix “Daredevil” series, briefly got his own Netflix series and eventually appeared in the Disney+ reboot/continuation “Daredevil: Born Again.”

He’ll be seen in this summer’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” antagonizing Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) but before that he gets his own time to shine. While not a whole lot is known about “One Last Kill,” it does see the Punisher trying to live a conflict-free life but finds himself getting pulled back into violence. It was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the talented filmmaker behind “King Richard” and “Bob Marley: One Love,” who co-wrote the script with Bernthal, and it was shot by the legendary Robert Elswit, whose credits include “There Will Be Blood” and “Nightcrawler.” Whatever “One Last Kill” ends up being, we’re here for it.

“Marty, Life Is Short”

Martin Short in ‘Marty, Life Is Short’ (Netflix)

Netflix – May 12

In the past few years Lawrence Kasdan, the screenwriter of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Empire Strikes Back” and the filmmaker behind “The Big Chill” and “Silverado,” has made an interesting pivot towards documentaries. He made a documentary short about a local diner with his wife and then directed six episodes of “Light & Magic,” a Disney+ series about the wizards at George Lucas’ visual effects house Industrial Light & Magic. And now he’s made a documentary feature about Martin Short, the celebrated Canadian comedian and man behind Jiminy Glick – a man who, as the official synopsis says, “has built one of comedy’s most inventive and enduring careers.” “Marty, Life is Short” celebrates his unheard-of 50 year career, combining “never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators to tell Short’s story.” Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers. We cannot wait to watch. And laugh. Mostly laugh.

“GOAT”

Sony Pictures Animation

Netflix – May 14

Sony Pictures Animation’s “GOAT” was a sizable box office hit in February, and now it’s already coming to Netflix. The film stars “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin as a young goat who aspires to be like his sports idol in the world of “roarball.” When a fledgling team needs a sixth man, the titular goat gets his shot after going viral for his roarball skills.

“Zodiac Killer Project”

“Zodiac Killer Project” (Music Box Films)

AMC+ – May 15

One of last year’s very best films, “Zodiac Killer Project,” which premiered at Sundance, follows Charlie Shackleton, a British filmmaker, as he attempts (and fails) to make a documentary about the Zodiac Killer, the serial killer that terrorized the greater Bay area in the late 1960’s. The original is undercut by a rights issue, forcing Shackleton down a different path. As the documentary rolls along, Shackleton begins to question not only the project itself but the tropes and cliches of true crime documentaries in general. It’s compelling, hilarious and tons of fun – a celebration of true crime documentaries and a cutting deconstruction of what makes them so effective in the first place. It’s unlike any documentary you’ve probably ever seen and also one of the best. Here’s hoping that, in the years to come, “Zodiac Killer Project” becomes a documentary cult classic in the style of “American Movie.” Lord knows it deserves to be.

“Black Phone 2”

Ethan Hawke in “Black Phone 2” (Universal Pictures)

Netflix – May 15

Scott Derrickson’s “Black Phone 2” is a unique horror sequel in that, instead of bringing its primary villain back from the dead from the first movie, it finds Ethan Hawke’s serial killer haunting the same family from Hell. Literally. This icy follow-up picks up years after the events of the first movie and follows Finney (Mason Thames) and his sister (Madeleine McGraw) as they get snowed in at a sleepaway camp that has a mysterious connection to The Grabber.

“Jack Ryan: Ghost War”

John Krasinski in “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – May 20

Jack Ryan is back. Just a few years after John Krasinski’s CIA analyst hung up his nametag at the end of the Prime Video series, he returns in movie form. “Jack Ryan: Ghost War” finds Ryan pulled back into the world of espionage with old friends as he grapples with a new threat. Krasinski co-wrote the film himself, which is being released directly to streaming and forgoing a theatrical release.

“Arco”

‘Arco’ (Neon)

Hulu – May 22

One of last year’s very best movies, “Arco” is the feature debut from Ugo Bienvenu, who directed, co-wrote and produced this beguiling animated feature. The title character is a young boy living in an uncertain future where time travel is real and humanity lives in structures high above the clouds. One day Arco borrows a time traveling suit from his family and travels back in time – without the ability to get back home. While in the past he befriends a young girl and tries to keep away from a trio of oddball brothers. Lovingly animated in a hand-drawn style that American animation has all but abandoned and maintaining a sense of melancholy that feels refreshingly real (the movie’s conclusion has a real gut-punch), “Arco” was a critical darling when it was released and nominated for the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. It didn’t win but it was still nice to receive that recognition. If you missed it when it was released theatrically or are curious about why it was so beloved, now is your chance to catch up with “Arco.” You won’t be disappointed.

“Ladies First”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike star in “Ladies Night” (Netflix)

Netflix – May 22

Loosely inspired by the 2018 French film “I Am Not an Easy Man” by Éléonore Pourriat, “Ladies First” stars Sacha Baron Cohen as a male chauvinist who, after a head injury, wakes up in a world ruled by women. In this new reality his put-upon underling (Rosamund Pike) is now running his company, lingerie shops sell seductive bras for your testicles and men are advocating for sperms’ rights. “Ladies First” feels like the kind of high-concept, R-rated studio comedy that used to regularly be released into theaters but now seems like a precious commodity. It also follows “Balls Up,” a similarly raunchy comedy on Prime Video, where Cohen had a small role as a threatening drug dealer (and nearly walked away with the entire movie). With a winning supporting cast that includes Richard E. Grant, Emily Mortimer and Fiona Shaw, “Ladies First,” from filmmaker Thea Sharrock (whose terrific “The One and Only Ivan” was shuttled to Disney+ before being removed entirely), could be just what the doctor ordered – the lady doctor that is.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair”

Uma Thurman in “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” (Credit: Miramax)

Peacock – May 22

For years “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” was more of a myth than a movie. The movie, which combined Quentin Tarantino’s revenge epics “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, just a month after “Vol. 2” was released theatrically. There are numerous (and sometimes quite subtle) changes – the first half doesn’t end on the cliffhanger that the Bride’s (Uma Thurman) daughter is still alive; the House of Blue Leaves sequence doesn’t switch to black-and-white; the O-Ren origin anime sequence is slightly lengthened; a 15-minute intermission was added; and instead of an “Old Klingon Proverb” opening the movie, it instead switches to a remembrance of Japanese filmmaker Kinji Fukasaku, who passed away in 2003. (If you had seen the Japanese cut of “Kill Bill Vol. 1,” you had already seen most of the changes.) The combined version of “Kill Bill” was never released on home video but was shown at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in 2011 and his new theater the Vista early last year, where it quickly became one of the events for Los Angeles cinephiles. These exhibitions were of the cut from Cannes, complete with French subtitles. It was great.

But late last year, Tarantino partnered with Lionsgate and, of all things, “Fortnite,” and got “The Whole Bloody Affair” a wide theatrical release for the very first time. This new version included a new anime sequence and, after the movie, a deleted set piece that was done in the style of “Fortnite.” Bizarre, sure, but at least more people got to see the magnum opus version of one of Tarantino’s most entertaining enterprises. And while a home video release is still being worked on, at least you can watch it via streaming. Order some food, dim the lights and give yourself over to “The Whole Bloody Affair.”

“Dead Man’s Wire”

Dacre Montgomery and Bill Skarsgård in “Dead Man’s Wire” (Row K Entertainment)

Netflix – May 28

Last year, Gus Van Sant made “Dead Man’s Wire” his first film in eight years. It was picked up by Row K Entertainment, a new outfit, which made a robust awards play before releasing it across the country the first week of 2026. And … nobody went. It made just $2.5 million worldwide, on a budget of around $15 million. Row K is in freefall and it’s unclear what will happen next. But at least you can finally watch “Dead Man’s Wire” at home. This is a good thing, because the movie is terrific – a shaggy based-on-a-true-story thriller that only Van Sant could bring to the screen in such a compelling, nuanced way. Bill Skarsgård plays Tony Kiritsis, a man who, in 1977, walked into a bank and took a man hostage (Dacre Montgomery) over a land deal that had gone sour. Kiritsis was definitely disturbed; he had been arrested and charged with intent to murder a decade earlier. But there’s something identifiable, even sympathetic, about his plight. The “dead man’s wire” of the film’s title refers to a device that Kiritsis utilized, which had a ring around his hostage’s neck, connected to a sawed-off shotgun that Kiritsis carried.

If the hostage moved, the gun would go off and his hostage would be killed. As the hostage situation stretches on and on, Kiritsis fashions himself as something of a folk hero, with frequent conversations with a local radio DJ (played by Colman Domingo). With an outstanding supporting cast that includes Cary Elwes, Al Pacino, Kelly Lynch and Myha’la, a groovy score by Danny Elfman and some gorgeously grungy ‘70s-style cinematography from Arnaud Potier, “Dead Man’s Wire” comes to life with an electricity all its own. It feels like this could be a favorite in the making. More people just have to see it.

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach”

“Propeller: One-Way Night Coach” (Apple TV)

Apple TV – May 29

In 1997 John Travolta released “Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” a children’s book he wrote for his son Jett. Now, almost 30 years later, Travolta has turned that book into his debut feature as a writer/director. Apple TV is set to debut the film after an out-of-competition premiere at Cannes. Set in the golden age of aviation, the film follows “a young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime,” according to the official synopsis.

The boy encounters “airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class” in a story that “unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.” Travolta also produced and narrates the movie and, if the trailer is to believed, has a brief cameo as one of the pilots. Sounds like an adorable flight for the whole family.

“The Moment”

“The Moment” (Credit: A24)

HBO Max – May 30

Charli xcx takes on “brat summer” and her entire persona in the mockumentary “The Moment.” The film finds Charli playing herself post-brat tour, struggling to figure out what to do next as her record label and others around her encourage her to extend “brat summer” by just doing the same thing over and over again. The film takes heavy inspiration from “This Is Spinal Tap” but also goes to some dramatic places as Charli seems to be venting some frustrations – and insecurities – through this faux version of herself.