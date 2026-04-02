‘Deli Boys’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Guest Cast

Hulu’s comedy series “Deli Boys” will return to the streamer for its sophomore season May 28.

The Onyx Collective production will add Andrew Rannells (“The Book of Mormon”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”) as recurring guest stars, joining series regulars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan and newly added Fred Armisen.

This season, the Dars realize that more money may mean more problems. Nanjiani joins as Danyal, a defense attorney hired by Max Sugar (Armisen). Rannells recurs as Andrew Chadwater, a district attorney with political aspirations of becoming mayor of Philadelphia. The mayoral hopeful believes one big drug bust could secure his spot.

Season 2 will also see Raj (Shaikh) plot his revenge on Ahmad (Brian George), while Mir (Ali) tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up. Max Sugar (Armisen) complicates things by turning his laundering into a chaotic situationship, according to the series logline.

“Queer Eye” star Tan France will return as the British Pakistani crime mobster Zubair, who has ties to the criminal underworld.

New guest cast includes YouTuber Lilly Singh, who plays Aisha—Maalik Ali’s (Shahjehan Khan) wife—who is obsessed with Raj. Singh is repped by Kyle Kuhns of 03 Media, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson and Teller.

Robin Thede also joins as Dr. Iverson, a couples therapist with questionable ethics. Thede is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

The half-hour series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver with Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader serves as the “Deli Boys” showrunner and executive produces alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver.