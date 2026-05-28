‘Spider-Noir’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Spider-Man Series?

All right people, let’s do this one more time. A new Spider-Man is on the scene — well, actually, not new. He’s pretty old, technically.

“Spider-Noir” is now streaming on Prime Video, expanding the story of the dramatic, black-and-white Spidey we met in “Into the Spider-Verse.” Really, it’s an adaptation of the “Spider-Noir” comics, though. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

But Cage isn’t the only star of the show you’ll recognize. Here’s where you might know everyone from.