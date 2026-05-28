‘Spider-Noir’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Spider-Man Series?

All right people, let’s do this one more time. A new Spider-Man is on the scene — well, actually, not new. He’s pretty old, technically.
“Spider-Noir” is now streaming on Prime Video, expanding the story of the dramatic, black-and-white Spidey we met in “Into the Spider-Verse.” Really, it’s an adaptation of the “Spider-Noir” comics, though. It tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”
But Cage isn’t the only star of the show you’ll recognize. Here’s where you might know everyone from.
Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage)
Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, otherwise known as the one and only superhero in his universe. Cage is best known by millennial fans for starring in the “National Treasure” films, but you’ll likely also recognize him from films like “Face/Off,” “The Family Man” and more.
“Spider-Noir” isn’t his first foray into Marvel, though. He also starred as Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, in Sony Pictures “Ghost Rider” films back in 2007 and 2011.
Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris)
Lamorne Morris stars as Robbie Robertson, though fans will most certainly recognize him more immediately from his time as Winston on “New Girl.” He’s also starred in “Saturday Night,” “Game Night,” “Fargo” and more.
Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li)
Li Jun Li is (deservedly) everywhere right now, and that includes “Spider-Noir” as Cat Hardy. You’ll most recently recognize her from Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film “Sinners” though, where she starred as Grace Chow.
Janet Ruiz (Karen Rodriguez)
Janet is Ben’s secretary, who can banter with the best of them. She’s played by Karen Rodriguez, who you’ll probably clock from Netflix’s steamy hit “The Hunting Wives,” or “Power Book IV: Force.” She’s also lent her voice to multiple episodes of “Acapulco.”
Lonnie/Tombstone (Abraham Popoola)
If you’ve been listening to the Audible’s audio editions of the “Harry Potter” books, you might recognize Abraham Popoola’s voice before his face. He’s been playing Kingsley Shacklebolt in those, but here he plays Lonnie, aka Tombstone.
You may also recognize him from “Andor,” “The Marvels,” “The Curse” and more.
Finn Byrne/Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson)
Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of the “Harry Potter” films, you’ll recognize Silverman immediately. He’s played by Brendan Gleeson, who starred as Mad-Eye Moody in the Potter films. Of course, Gleeson is known for far, far more, including “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “In Bruges,” “Mr. Mercedes” and several others.
Flint Marco/Sandman (Jack Huston)
Gone are the days of Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and here are the days of Jack Huston. He plays Flint Marco in “Spider-Noir,” though you might have more recently seen him in “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.” He’s also had memorable turns in “Fargo,” “Kill Your Darlings,” “American Hustle,” and more. (Franchise fans might even recall his brief appearance in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse).