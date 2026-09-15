Sally Field Calls Out Trump’s Canada Trade War and Paramount Merger in Emotional Emmys Speech

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Sally Field used her acceptance speech at the 2026 Emmy Awards to call out both the Trump administration’s trade war with Canada and Paramount’s plan to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing that Hollywood voices cannot be “compromised or merged.”

Field took home the Primetime Emmy Award Monday night for Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series for her lead turn in the Netflix drama “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” which was released on the streaming platform in May. During her emotional acceptance speech at the the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Field shouted out “Remarkably Bright Creatures” co-star Lewis Pullman and cinematographer Ashley Connor.

Field praised Connor for turning the film’s Pacific Northwest setting into “another character” in the drama, before noting that the movie was actually shot in Canada.

“Blessed Canada! Our neighbors, our friends,” Field pointedly said, in a clear reference to the tensions that have been stoked in recent months between Canada and the U.S. by the Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policies. Her comments also come at a time when President Trump, Dennis Quaid and others have bemoaned the number of Hollywood productions shot overseas in foreign countries like Canada.

The America-Canada trade war was not the only high-stakes matter that Field addressed during her Emmys speech Monday night. In the closing moments of her remarks, the two-time Oscar winner also alluded to the ongoing discourse surrounding Paramount’s proposed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I have been so grateful and so proud to be a part of this community, the arts, for 62 years,” Field told those in attendance Monday night, adding, “We’re the arts. We matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling, matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.”

Field’s remarks came just minutes after “The Traitors” host Alan Cumming used his Emmys acceptance speech to urge Americans watching at home to register to vote in this fall’s midterm elections.

“The time for talk is over,” Cumming insisted. “It is now time to vote, America.”

This year’s Emmy Awards are hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay. You can keep up with the ceremony’s winners here.