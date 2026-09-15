Here’s What John Mulaney Said That Got Bleeped at the 2026 Emmys

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John Mulaney went long before announcing the Best Male Actor in a Drama Series award and it brought the house down – and a bit was edited out.

The comedian was very tongue in cheek about the entire preamble to announcing the winner – who turned out to be Noah Wyle for “The Pitt” – where he said finally men were getting their due and being celebrated in Hollywood. His long rant included one moment that got bleeped from the broadcast that had the crowd rolling with laughter. It involved some bedroom activitity.

“Real men don’t go down on their wives,” Mulaney said in the funniest moment of the show up to that point. None of that made it into the larger broadcast, as it was edited out and viewers at home only heard silence.

His bit went far beyond that cut down moment. He also brought out Frank Vincent’s 2006 book “A Guy’s Guide to Being a Man’s Man,” which he had checked out from the library, and read an excerpt from it before even thinking about opening the envelope. He turned again to men finally getting their due, joking that before the 1960s TV was all beauty pageants and children.

“Finally, something for the fellas,” he said from the stage.

Cuts to the crowd through the long pre-presentation showed the crowd in stitches, with some even hiding behind their significant others. It was the first truly hilarious moment from the show for the night…and certainly the longest.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards aired Monday, Sept. 14 and were hosted by “Law and Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay.