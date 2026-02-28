‘Sinners,’ ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Top Prizes at ACE Eddie Awards

“Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” have won ACE Eddie Awards from the American Cinema Editors as the best-edited drama and comedy films of 2025. The awards were presented on Friday night in a ceremony at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.

“Sinners” and “One Battle” are both nominated in the Oscars Best Film Editing category, along with “F1,” “Marty Supreme” and “Sentimental Value.” In the 26 years since the ACE Eddies split their feature-film category into separate drama and comedy categories, one of the ACE winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Film Editing about two-thirds of the time.

Of those winners, 15 came from the ACE drama category, and only two (“Chicago” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) from the comedy category.

Other feature-film winners at the ACE Eddies were “KPop Demon Hunters” for animated feature and “The Perfect Neighbor” for documentary.

Television winners included the comedy series “Frasier” and “The Studio,” the drama series “The Pitt,” the limited series “The Penguin” and the documentary series “Pee-wee as Himself.” Other TV winners were “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” “South Park,” “A Winter’s Song” and the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special.

Director Ang Lee was presented with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while Kim Larson accepted the ACE Visionary Award on behalf of YouTube and editors Arthur Forney and Robert Leighton were given career achievement awards.

The winners list:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical): “Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical): “One Battle After Another,”Andy Jurgensen

Best Edited Animated Feature Film: “KPop Demon Hunters,”Nathan Schauf

Best Edited Documentary Feature: “The Perfect Neighbor,”Viridiana Lieberman

Best Edited Documentary Series: “Pee-wee as Himself – Part One,” Damian Rodriguez

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series: “Frasier” (“Murder Most Finch”), Russell Griffin, ACE

Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series: “The Studio” (“The Promotion”), Eric Kissack, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series: “The Pitt” (“6pm”), Mark Strand, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical): “A Winter’s Song,” Yvette M. Amirian, ACE

Best Edited Limited Series: “The Penguin” (“A Great or Little Thing”), Henk van Eeghen, ACE

Best Edited Reality Series: “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (“Austria”), Matthew Shaw, ACE, Brad Roelandt

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special: “Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special,” Paul Del Gesso, Christopher Salerno, Ryan Spears, Sean Mcilraith, ACE, Ryan Mcilraith, Daniel Garcia

Best Edited Animated Series: “South Park” (“Twisted Christian”), David List, Nate Pellettieri

Best Edited Short: “All the Empty Rooms,” Erin Casper, ACE, Stephen Maing, Jeremy Medoff

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing: Luis Barragan – California State University, Fullerton

ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award: Ang Lee

ACE Visionary Award: YouTube

ACE Career Achievement Awards: Arthur Forney, Robert Leighton