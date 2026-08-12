‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Traitors’ Among Emmy Winners in Juried Categories

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“The Masked Singer,” “The Traitors,” “Eyes of Wakanda” and “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” were among the Emmy winners in the juried categories announced on Wednesday.

The Television Academy’s juried categories have no nominees. Entrants are evaluated by a panel of professionals in the peer groups that pertain to each award: Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design. A single winner, multiple winners or no winners at all may emerge from these deliberations. Those selected by the panel bypass the nomination process and head directly to the winner’s circle.

This year, two series won for costume, “The Masked Singer” and “The Traitors,” while four series were crowned in animation, with one, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” picking up two victories for different episodes. There was no winner for motion design.

The winners will be acknowledged at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6. An edited version of the two evenings will then air Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14.

The full list of winners in juried categories is below.

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

“The Masked Singer,” “Premiere Part 1,” FOX, Fox Alternative Entertainment

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Luke D’Alessandro, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer

Alice Garland, Assistant Costume Designer

Maro Isakulyan, Head of Workroom

“The Traitors,” “The Black Banquet,” Peacock, Peacock Original, Studio Lambert

Sam Spector, Wardrobe Designer

Rikki Finlay, Stylist

Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming

“Crafting Crimes,” Meta Quest, TARGO

TARGO

Meta Quest

Victor Agulhon, Producer

Chloé Rochereuil, Director

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

“Eyes of Wakanda,” “Into the Lion’s Den,” Disney+, Marvel Animation

Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Kingdom of Sorrow,” Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard by

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Vengeance of Death,” Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Direction

“The Mighty Nein,” “Mote of Possibility,” Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios, Critical Role Productions

Howard Chen, Background Design

“Star Wars: Visions,” “The Duel: Payback,” Disney+, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer

Outstanding Motion Design

No Emmy awarded