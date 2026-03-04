‘TheWrapBook Vol. 5’ Celebrates the Art of Cinema With ‘Sinners,’ ‘Sentimental Value’ and More

TheWrap launched the highly anticipated fifth edition of its collectible coffee table book this week with “TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema.” The release debuts Wednesday, March 4, setting the stage for the 98th Academy Awards.

Examining and toasting the year’s most vital voices in film, our annual release celebrates film, art and the human condition through the lens of contemporary art, authorship and cultural impact.

This year’s fifth volume reflects a cinematic landscape defined by intimacy, experimentation and resilience. From the studios of Los Angeles to global stages, the release brings together directors, actors, artists and cultural leaders in a sweeping yet precise portrait of a transformative season.

Highlights from “TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema” include:

Light Speed : Jeffrey Deitch reflects on Urs Fischer’s vision of Los Angeles, anchoring the issue in the dialogue between fine art and film.

: Jeffrey Deitch reflects on Urs Fischer’s vision of Los Angeles, anchoring the issue in the dialogue between fine art and film. Faces of 2025 : Intimate portraits of the year’s most compelling performers as they head into awards season.

: Intimate portraits of the year’s most compelling performers as they head into awards season. Artists by Artists : Seven leading fine artists nominate and interpret their players of the year in newly commissioned works.

: Seven leading fine artists nominate and interpret their players of the year in newly commissioned works. View From the Top : Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan on ambition, partnership and building cinematic legacy.

: Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan on ambition, partnership and building cinematic legacy. Master Class: The Directors of 2025 : Visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art in a striking portfolio shot on location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

: Visionary filmmakers reflect on their own works of art in a striking portfolio shot on location at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. State of the Art : A meditation on “Made in L.A. 2025” and the vitality of a city in creative flux.

: A meditation on “Made in L.A. 2025” and the vitality of a city in creative flux. Unmasking the Monster : A cultural essay exploring one of the year’s defining cinematic themes, presented alongside resonant artwork by Gillian Wearing.

: A cultural essay exploring one of the year’s defining cinematic themes, presented alongside resonant artwork by Gillian Wearing. American Revolution : An examination of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” and its political reimagining of American cinema.

: An examination of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” and its political reimagining of American cinema. Poetry in Motion : Cinematographer Claudio Miranda on intimacy, action and visual language.

: Cinematographer Claudio Miranda on intimacy, action and visual language. Spot On : Casting director Jennifer Venditti on discovery, instinct and shaping a year of performances.

: Casting director Jennifer Venditti on discovery, instinct and shaping a year of performances. The Revelation : A breakout portrait of Chase Infiniti, whose arrival signals a powerful new chapter in film.

: A breakout portrait of Chase Infiniti, whose arrival signals a powerful new chapter in film. Pam Abdy & Mike De Luca: The studio leaders on the future of cinematic storytelling.

“At its core, this book is about the human condition,” “TheWrapBook” Co-Editorial Directors Michaela Dosamantes and Andrew Wren said in a joint statement on the release. “The solace of recognizing ourselves in art and finding community in the shared experience of cinema.”

Across its 180+ pages, “TheWrapBook Vol. 5” pairs original essays from leading cultural voices with commissioned artworks, museum-caliber photography and deeply reported interviews.

“TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema” is available in print and digital editions beginning Wednesday, March 4. Preorder the Hollywood and art collector’s item here. Follow the project on Instagram here.