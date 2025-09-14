TheWrapBook Vol. 4 Launches at VFA Gallery in NYC | Photos

TheWrapBook Vol. 4: The Art of Television editors, artists, guests and more gathered at New York City’s VFA Gallery on Friday to celebrate the launch of the latest volume of TheWrap’s bespoke book. Cocktails and conversation flowed as artwork from TheWrapBook Vol. 4 lined the walls of the gallery.
TheWrapBook exhibit “Artists by Artists”, curated by TheWrapBook Contributor Sayuri Tanabe, will be on view through Oct. 8 at VFA Gallery, presented by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine.
Several influential members of the fashion and art worlds turned out to sip cocktails and admire the pop culture-inspired collection. Tania Franco Klein, an interdisciplinary artist whose work appears in the book, was in attendance as were visual artists Anna Park, known for her charcoal work, and Elbert Perez, known for his oil paintings. Designers from Lafayette 148 and Montblanc admired stylized plates inspired by “The Bear” and colorful paintings of RuPaul alongside influential people from Montblanc, Tiffany, Prada and Van Cleef.
Peruse photos from the event below, snapped by photographer Yago Ventura.
TheWrapBook Vol. 4 launch party was sponsored by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine and Ketel One.
Explore TheWrapBook Vol. 4 here.
Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc and Stefano Tonchi, editorial director, TheWrapBook
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap (Center) Kelly and Herve Couturier.
TheWrapBook Vol. 1-4 at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Isabel von Bargen-Burke, Susan Oster, Cristina von Bargen and TheWrapBook publisher Alexandra von Bargen
TheWrapBook publisher Alexandra von Bargen outside of the VFA Gallery NYC during TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Artwork at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guests looking through TheWrapBooks
Corbin Bolies, TheWrap Media Reporter, and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap
ICP president Jeffrey Rosen, Lazard Bank
Alex von Bargen, publisher, TheWrapBook
Guest viewing that artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Zachary Presley, Founder, VFA Gallery (center)
Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Jo Cronk, Whalar
Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Valerie Greenberg
Stefano Tonchi, editorial director of TheWrapBook
Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Daniel LaGrua and Valerie Greenberg
Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Javvad Shah, Assistant Vice President, Marketing Prada Beauty, attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Ivonne Klein at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Ivonne Klein and Jimena Santoyo
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap
Marcus Correa, Carlos Jaramillo, and Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook
Artwork presented at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Cameron Moir and Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap
Nessia Pope, Stefano Tonchi, editorial director for TheWrapBook, and guest
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery
Ketel One, the official sponsor of TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Drink menu at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guests in line at the bar during TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guests enjoy cocktails sponsored by Ketel One at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Valerie Greenberg and Daniel LaGrua
Mary Griffin attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Stefano Tonchi, editorial director for TheWrapBook and Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc (center)
Ketel One, the official sponsor of WrapBook 4 launch party
Various mediums of artwork presented at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook, and Dan Victoria Gleason
Ketel One, the official sponsor at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Artwork at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Artist Tania Franco Klein and TheWrapBook “Artists by Artists” curator Sayuri Tanabe
Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Jo Cronk, Whalar
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists
Susan Oster and Cristina von Bargen
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Zachary Presley, Founder, VFA Gallery
Susan Oster and Cristina von Bargen
Karen Chan, Vice President, Public Relations at Christian Dior (L), guests, and Yesenia Olveira, Gabriela Hearst (R)
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists, at VFA Gallery
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap, Thom Geier, TheWrapBook managing editor, Missy Schwartz, deputy editor, awards at TheWrap, and Joe McGovern, awards writer TheWrap
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists, at VFA Gallery.
General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 Launch, TheWrapBook Presents, Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap
Guest viewing a sculpture at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NY
General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC
Guest at TheWrapBook 4 launch party
Guest at TheWrapBook 4 launch party