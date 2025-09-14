TheWrapBook Vol. 4 Launches at VFA Gallery in NYC | Photos

TheWrapBook editors, artists and guests gathered to celebrate The Art of Television

thewrapbook-4-launch
Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc, chats with TheWrapBook publisher Alexandra von Bargen at TheWrapBook 4 launch party in NYC (Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

TheWrapBook Vol. 4: The Art of Television editors, artists, guests and more gathered at New York City’s VFA Gallery on Friday to celebrate the launch of the latest volume of TheWrap’s bespoke book. Cocktails and conversation flowed as artwork from TheWrapBook Vol. 4 lined the walls of the gallery.

TheWrapBook exhibit “Artists by Artists”, curated by TheWrapBook Contributor Sayuri Tanabe, will be on view through Oct. 8 at VFA Gallery, presented by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine.

Several influential members of the fashion and art worlds turned out to sip cocktails and admire the pop culture-inspired collection. Tania Franco Klein, an interdisciplinary artist whose work appears in the book, was in attendance as were visual artists Anna Park, known for her charcoal work, and Elbert Perez, known for his oil paintings. Designers from Lafayette 148 and Montblanc admired stylized plates inspired by “The Bear” and colorful paintings of RuPaul alongside influential people from Montblanc, Tiffany, Prada and Van Cleef.

Peruse photos from the event below, snapped by photographer Yago Ventura.

TheWrapBook Vol. 4 launch party was sponsored by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine and Ketel One.

Explore TheWrapBook Vol. 4 here.

Read Next
TheWrapBook: The Art of Television 2025
Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc and Stefano Tonchi, executive editor, TheWrapBOOK
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc and Stefano Tonchi, editorial director, TheWrapBook

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap and Kelly and Herve couturier
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap (Center) Kelly and Herve Couturier.

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

TheWrapBook Vol. 1-4 at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Isabel von Bargen-Burke, Susan Oster, Cristina von Bargen, and Alex von Bargen
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Isabel von Bargen-Burke, Susan Oster, Cristina von Bargen and TheWrapBook publisher Alexandra von Bargen

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

TheWrapBook publisher Alexandra von Bargen outside of the VFA Gallery NYC during TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)a

Guests looking through TheWrapBooks

Corbin Bolies, New Media Reporter, TheWrap and TheWrap Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Corbin Bolies, TheWrap Media Reporter, and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap

Jeffrey Rosen
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

ICP president Jeffrey Rosen, Lazard Bank

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Alex von Bargen, publisher, TheWrapBook

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest viewing that artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

German Larkin
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Zachary Presley, Founder, VFA Gallery (center)

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Jo Cronk, Whalar
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Whalar

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Valerie Greenberg
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Valerie Greenberg

Stefano Tonchi, Executive Editor for TheWrapBOOK
((Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Stefano Tonchi, editorial director of TheWrapBook

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Daniel LaGrua and Valerie Greenberg

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Javvad Shah, Assistant Vice President, Marketing Prada Beauty, attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Ivonne Klein at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Ivonne Klein and Jimena Santoyo
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Ivonne Klein and Jimena Santoyo

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap

Marcus Correa, Carlos Jaramillo, and Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Marcus Correa, Carlos Jaramillo, and Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork presented at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Cameron Moir and Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Cameron Moir and Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap

Nessia Pope, Stefano Tonchi, Executive Editor for TheWrapBOOK
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Nessia Pope, Stefano Tonchi, editorial director for TheWrapBook, and guest

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Ketel One, the official sponsor of TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Drink menu at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests in line at the bar during TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy cocktails sponsored by Ketel One at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Valerie Greenberg,and Daniel LaGrua
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Valerie Greenberg and Daniel LaGrua

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Mary Griffin attends TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Stefano Tonchi, Executive Editor for TheWrapBOOK and Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Stefano Tonchi, editorial director for TheWrapBook and Marco Tomasetta, creative director, Montblanc (center)

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Ketel One, the official sponsor of WrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Various mediums of artwork presented at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook and Dan Victoria Gleason
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Michaela Dosamantes, Fashion & Visual Creative Director TheWrapBook, and Dan Victoria Gleason

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Ketel One, the official sponsor at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Tania Franco Klein and Sayuri Tanabe
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artist Tania Franco Klein and TheWrapBook “Artists by Artists” curator Sayuri Tanabe

Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Jo Cronk ,Whalar
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Jasmine Perillo, Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap, and Jo Cronk, Whalar

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists

Susan Oster and Cristina von Bargen
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Susan Oster and Cristina von Bargen

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

German Larkin

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Zachary Presley, Founder, VFA Gallery

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Susan Oster and Cristina von Bargen

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Karen Chan, Vice President, Public Relations at Christian Dior (L), guests, and Yesenia Olveira, Gabriela Hearst (R)

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists, at VFA Gallery

Sharon Waxman,
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap, Thom Geier, TheWrapBook managing editor, Missy Schwartz, deputy editor, awards at TheWrap, and Joe McGovern, awards writer TheWrap

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists, at VFA Gallery.

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 Launch, TheWrapBook Presents, Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guests attend TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel, director of programing, TheWrap

C
(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest viewing a sculpture at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NY

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

General atmosphere at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Artwork at TheWrapBook Presents: Artists by Artists at VFA Gallery, NYC

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

(Photo by Yago Ventura for TheWrap)

Guest at TheWrapBook 4 launch party

Read Next
Artists by Artists: Kathryn Hahn, Cate Blanchett, Jake Gyllenhaal and More

Comments