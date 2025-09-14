TheWrapBook Vol. 4 Launches at VFA Gallery in NYC | Photos

TheWrapBook Vol. 4: The Art of Television editors, artists, guests and more gathered at New York City’s VFA Gallery on Friday to celebrate the launch of the latest volume of TheWrap’s bespoke book. Cocktails and conversation flowed as artwork from TheWrapBook Vol. 4 lined the walls of the gallery.

TheWrapBook exhibit “Artists by Artists”, curated by TheWrapBook Contributor Sayuri Tanabe, will be on view through Oct. 8 at VFA Gallery, presented by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine.

Several influential members of the fashion and art worlds turned out to sip cocktails and admire the pop culture-inspired collection. Tania Franco Klein, an interdisciplinary artist whose work appears in the book, was in attendance as were visual artists Anna Park, known for her charcoal work, and Elbert Perez, known for his oil paintings. Designers from Lafayette 148 and Montblanc admired stylized plates inspired by “The Bear” and colorful paintings of RuPaul alongside influential people from Montblanc, Tiffany, Prada and Van Cleef.

Peruse photos from the event below, snapped by photographer Yago Ventura.

TheWrapBook Vol. 4 launch party was sponsored by UOVO: Fashion, Art and Wine and Ketel One.

Explore TheWrapBook Vol. 4 here.