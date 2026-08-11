Tom McCarthy’s ‘A Statement’ to Make World Premiere at New York Film Festival

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Tom McCarthy’s “A Statement” and Jonathan Glazer’s “Joy of Joys” will make their world premieres at the 64th New York Film Festival as part of the Spotlight lineup, Film at Lincoln Center shared on Tuesday. As previously announced, Takashi Yamazaki’s “Godzilla Minus Zero” will make its global debut as the Spotlight Gala on Sept. 26. The festival runs from Sept. 25-Oct. 12.

Based on Nathaniel Rich’s 2019 book “Losing Earth,” “A Statement” is a dramedy co-written and directed by the “Spotlight” filmmaker, set at a Florida conference in 1980, where 20 scientists write a treatise on climate change. It stars Paul Rudd, Paul Giamatti, Evan Peters, Tatiana Maslany, John Turturro and Amy Ryan, and will be released by Sony Pictures Classics.

“What drew me to this story originally was the timeless idea that no matter our differences, we must find ways to work together if we have a hope of solving our problems,” McCarthy said in a statement to TheWrap earlier this year. “The joy of working on the movie so far has been realizing how entertaining that process can be. I feel incredibly lucky that these amazing partners including Anonymous Content and Sony Pictures Classics are all making it together for the right reasons.”

Glazer’s “Joy of Joys” is a documentary made with English musician Mica Levi that focuses on the recording at Abbey Road of “HELP(2),” a charity album benefiting children in war zones.

Additional films playing in the Spotlight selection include Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” the winner of this year’s Palme d’Or starring Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan; Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard,” Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid,” Noah Segan’s “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut.”

Among the other documentaries playing at the festival is “Making Marie Antoinette,” the late Eleanor Coppola’s film about her daughter Sofia Coppola’s 2006 period drama.

Two shorts programs will feature “South of Tehran” from Kleber Mendonça Filho and Charlotte Wells’ “New York Never Let Me Down,” in addition to several others.



Earlier this month, Film at Lincoln Center announced that James Gray’s “Paper Tiger” will open the festival, Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” will be the Centerpiece and Ava DuVernay’s “14th” will close the fest.

Below, the full list of the Spotlight selection.

64th New York Film Festival Spotlight

Spotlight Gala: “Godzilla Minus Zero” (Takashi Yamazaki)

“Bucking Fastard” (Werner Herzog)

“Club Kid” (Jordan Firstman)

“The Debut” (Jesse Eisenberg)

“Edward Said: Between Worlds” (Maiken Baird)

“Fjord” (Cristian Mungiu)

“Iron Boy” (Louis Clichy)

“Joy of Joys” (Jonathan Glazer)

“Making Marie Antoinette” (Eleanor Coppola)

“One More Time” (Cindy Kleine and André Gregory)

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” (Noah Segan)

“Sixteen Moments of My Life” (Albert Serra)

“A Statement” (Tom McCarthy)

Spotlight Shorts

“South of Tehran” (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

“Masao Adachi Takes a Passport Photo” (Kamal Aljafari)

“A Stolen Movie” (Camilo Restrepo)

“Torino Shadow” (Jia Zhangke)

“Screening Room” (Morgan Fisher)

New York Shorts

“The People’s Beach” (J. Wortham)

“ee” (Heather Landsman)

“The House Call” (Eliza Barry Callahan)

“A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere” (Fanny Texier)

“New York Never Let Me Down” (Charlotte Wells)