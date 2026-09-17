VMAs 2026 Adds Lisa, Shaboozey and Raye to Performance Lineup

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Lisa, Shaboozey, Raye and more will take the stage to perform at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gener8ion, Gunna, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean join the performer lineup along with the previously announced show opener VMAs icon Madonna. Snoop Dogg will host this year’s VMAs live from Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Blackpink alum Lisa will return to the VMAs stage for the the television debut of her new single, “SaWaDiKa,” from her forthcoming EP “PRESS PLAY.” The artist is nominated for four awards this year, bringing her total nominations to 10, making her the most-nominated K-pop solo artist in show history.

Raye will make her VMAs debut with her hit song “Where Is My Husband!” The hit was nominated for song of the year. The British singer-songwriter is currently on a stadium tour with Bruno Mars and will make her film debut in Yann Demange’s upcoming thriller, “Lineage.”

First-time nominees Gener8ion and Yung Lean will debut the world premiere performance of their 2026 song “STORM II.” The duo are nominated for the Video of the Year, Best Direction (Romain Gavras) and Best Choreography (Damien Jalet) for their video to the alt-pop hit.

Shaboozey will perform his hit single “Cowgirl,” whose music video starred “Summer House” alum Ciara Miller, at the VMAs Sunday. He’ll also be joined by hip-hop heavyweight Gunna for the first broadcast performance of their standout collaboration, “High Noon.” Shaboozey is up two VMAs this year for Best Country and Best Cinematography.

Best New Artist nominee Sienna Spiro will make her VMAs performance debut, performing a song from her album “Visitor.”

It was previously announced that Madonna would return to the VMAs to perform for the first time in 23 years. The icon made history with her live televised performances of her songs, including “Vogue” and “Like a Virgin.”

Fan voting is now open for 13 categories through Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET, except for Best New Artist, which fans can vote for into the show. Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Bacardi Rum’s Power Hour, running daily 1 – 2 p.m. ET from Aug. 20 through Sept. 24. You can vote here.

The VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer will executive produce alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Van Toffler will produce. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi.