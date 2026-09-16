Madonna to Perform at the VMAs for the First Time in 23 Years

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The “Material Girl” is back. Madonna will open the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards later this month, marking her return to the VMAs stage after 23 years.

The iconic artist also leads nominations with 11 nods, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Confessions II – The Film.” Taylor Swift is closely behind her with nine nominations, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter at seven, with Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson at five.

Madonna’s performance announcement comes on the heels of the release of her latest album “Confessions II,” which came out in July. She previously performed a couple of pop-up shows this spring, including a Times Square Pride performance and a surprise cameo during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella headliner set.

Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 VMAs live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ Premium.

Madonna last performed at the VMAs when Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera joined her for their 2003 opening performance. Her rendition of “Like a Virgin” during the inaugural 1984 awards show became one of the most groundbreaking moments in VMAs and pop culture history. She’s also remembered for her 1990 “Vogue” performance, where she dressed as Marie Antoinette, while her “Express Yourself” performance has equally been cemented in VMAs history.

Madonna also surprised fans at the VMAs in 2021 to celebrate MTV’s 40th anniversary.

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Fan voting is now open for 13 categories through Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET, except for Best New Artist, which fans can vote for into the show. Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Bacardi Rum’s Power Hour, running daily 1:00-2:00 p.m.,ET from Aug. 20 through Sept. 24. You can vote here.

The VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer will executive produce alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Van Toffler will produce. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi.