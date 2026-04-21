Madonna Offers Reward for Missing Vintage Coachella Outfits

Madonna’s Coachella outfits are M.I.A. — and she’s offering a reward for anyone who helps find them.

The music legend performed at Coachella Weekend No. 2 as a special guest of Friday headliner Sabrina Carpenter this past week. However, she realized after the surprise performance that parts of her purple outfits were missing.

“This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing — my costume that was pulled from my personal archives — jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” Madonna said in an Instagram story. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history.”

Prior to this weekend, Madonna last appeared at Coachella in 2006, where she performed in the Sahara Tent. Her message continued with offers of “a reward for their safe return,” though she did not disclose the specific monetary amount.

“I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com,” Madonna added. “Thank you with all My Heart.”

Carpenter brought out the Queen of Pop to join her onstage during her second weekend at Coachella 2026. Together, the two pop stars performed Madonna’s 1990 hit, “Vogue,” as well as her 1989 anthem “Like a Prayer.”

The two singers also appeared to debut a new song collaboration, but did not share the name of the tune. Still, it’s said the song will feature on Madonna’s new album, “Confessions II,” which is set to release this July.