Snoop Dogg to Host 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

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Turn it up, ’cause the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will be getting heavy with Snoop Dogg as host on Sept. 27.

The three-time VMA winner (across 13 nominations) is bringing the awards show back to the West Coast — live from the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles — later this month for the first time since 2017.

“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” Snoop shared in a Thursday statement. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV – they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me.”

“And doing it with my brother Van Toffler makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together. Now we get to make some new history,” he continued. “The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget – and trust me, we’re gonna give y’all a few more.”

Indeed, the rapper made his Video Music Awards mainstage debut in 1994, with subsequent performances in 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2022. Plus, Snoop will also serve as an executive producer this time around.

As far as nominations go, Madonna leads the pack with 11, followed by Taylor Swift at nine, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter at seven, and Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five each. Meanwhile, Nirvana has been selected as this year’s Video Vanguard recipient.

Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky, with producer Van Toffler. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as EPs alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer, with Melanie Block as co-EP, Gary Lanvy as co-producer, Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi as producers, and Jen Proctor as executive talent producer.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS, simulcast on MTV and Paramount+ (premium) before hitting the streamer next day.