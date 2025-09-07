MTV VMAs Winners List: Lady Gaga Dominates With 4 Statues

Ariana Grande won Video of the Year, while Sabrina Carpenter took Best Album

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
lady-gaga
Lady Gaga accepts her moon person trophy at the 2025 VMAs (MTV)

Lady Gaga dominated the 2025 VMAs with four wins as music’s biggest players descended upon New York City on Sunday night.

Gaga won Artist of the Year, Best Direction and Art Direction for her “Abracadabra” video that she directed, and Best Collaboration for “Die With a Smile” with Bruno Mars.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter took home the second-most moon people with three wins each, including Grande for Video of the Year for “brighter days ahead” and Carpenter for Best Pop Artist.

But what of the performances? Gaga made a beeline for Madison Square Garden after accepting her first trophy and streamed her medley performance from her NYC concert. Jelly Roll and Post Malone did the same from their own concert, but in-house everyone from Mariah Carey to Busta Rhymes to sombr took the stage while Carpenter stunned with a performance that elevated calls to “Protect Trans People.”

Perhaps the most emotional performance of the night was a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by Yungblood, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, who performed “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

Lady Gaga led the night with 18 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10 and Sabrina Carpenter and ROSÉ both with 9.

mariah-carey-vmas
Read Next
Mariah Carey Barks 'What in the Sam Hell Were You Waiting For?' as She Accepts Her First VMA

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – WINNER
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga – WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Lorde – “What Was That”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – WINNER
Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren – WINNER
sombr
The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – WINNER
February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”
May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
July 2025 – Role Model “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – WINNER
Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – WINNER
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER
Drake – “NOKIA”
Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LL Cool J feat. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
SZA – “Drive”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
Lola Young – “Messy”
mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
sombr – “Back to Friends” – WINNER
The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “All My Love” – WINNER
Evanescence – “Afterlife” (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Mariah Carey
Read Next
VMAs to Honor Mariah Carey With Historic Video Vanguard Award

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”
J Balvin – “Rio”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
Shakira – “Soltera” – WINNER

Best K-pop

aespa – “Whiplash”
JENNIE – “like JENNIE”
Jimin – “Who”
JISOO – “earthquake”
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – WINNER
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)”
Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”
Tems feat. Asake – “Get It Right”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start” – WINNER
Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
Jelly Roll – “Liar”
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – WINNER
Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

Best Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – WINNER
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long-Form Video

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” – WINNER
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”
Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher”
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – WINNER
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me”
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – WINNER
Lorde – “Man of the Year”
Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – WINNER
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Editing

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching “(From F1 The Movie) – WINNER

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety” – WINNER
FKA twigs – “Eusexua”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – WINNER
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching “(From F1 The Movie)
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

"Kpop Demon Hunters" (Credit: Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)
Read Next
'KPop Demon Hunters' Cast to Present at VMAs, Katseye to Perform at Pre-Show

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments