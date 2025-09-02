‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Cast to Present at VMAs, Katseye to Perform at Pre-Show

Huntr/x is coming to the VMAs this year. Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, who provide the singing voices of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, respectively, will present during this year’s ceremony.

Other presenters include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Akerman, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser and Paris Hilton. Hosted by LL Cool J, the ceremony will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also be simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Additionally, radio and TV personality Nessa and TV personality Kevan Kenney will host the VMAs pre-show. They will be joined by special performers Katseye. It’s a good get for the pre-show. The girl group has been making headlines and blowing up on social media thanks to their Gap ad, which unintentionally emerged as counter-programming of sorts to Sydney Sweeney’s widely discussed and controversial American Eagle ad. Katseye will perform “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” from their new EP Beautiful Chaos. They’re also nominated for the MTV PUSH Performance of the Year and Best Group.

The pre-show special will start an hour before the ceremony at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and air on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

The VMAs Extended Play stage, which is sponsored by Doritos, will also spotlight three first-time VMA nominees: Bailey Zimmerman ft. the Kid Laroi, Lola Young and Megan Moroney.