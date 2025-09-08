Mariah Carey Barks ‘What in the Sam Hell Were You Waiting For?’ as She Accepts Her First VMA

Mariah Carey delivered on her signature diva attitude Sunday as she accepted her first-ever Video Music Award and performed a six-song medley of some of her greatest hits during the MTV awards show.

Ariana Grande presented Carey with the Video Vanguard Award. After the two air kissed and Grande bowed to the vocal icon, the five-time Grammy Award winner threw some shade at MTV.

“I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight,” Carey said. “I just have one question: what in the Sam Hell were you waiting for?”

During her career-spanning medley, Carey performed iconic hits like “Heartbreaker” and “We Belong Together” as well as recently viral hits “Obsessed” and “Fantasy.”

The singer also referenced her alter-ego Bianca. She appeared as the character in a 1999 MTV interview to promote her album “Rainbow.” Carey referred to several other music video characters she’s embodied throughout the performance, including her male drag performance in the “Obsessed” video and escaping the mob in her video “Honey.”

“Music videos are my way of life,” she said. “And let’s be honest sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life.”

Carey also reminded new VMA viewers of her iconic “faux standoff” with Whitney Houston as they opened the music awards show in 1998. Before Carey’s standout performance, Grande gave a touching introduction, crediting the songtress as one of her greatest vocal inspirations.

“She’s the reason so many of us here sing,” Grande said.

The “Wicked” star later bowed to the Video Vanguard winner as she presented her with her first Moon Man.

Carey also plugged the release of her sixteenth studio album “Here For It All,” which will be available Sept. 26.