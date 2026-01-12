Wagner Moura’s Golden Globes Win Celebrated by Brazilian President After Previous Regime Censored His Work

Wagner Moura received a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulating him on his Golden Globes win — a complete 180 from former President Jair Bolsonaro, who attempted to bury Moura’s directorial debut.

Moura stars in “The Secret Agent,” a new film from Kleber Mendonça Filho that will represent Brazil at this year’s Academy Awards. After winning Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Moura took home the Best Actor (Drama) award at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

“Wagner, my dear, look you can be sure that you are a source of pride for this country man,” Brazil’s president (often simply called “Lula”) told Moura over the phone, translated to English from Portuguese.

“Since your first government, cinema has had a space,” Moura responded to the two-time president. “I remember that you used to hold movie sessions, seeing that you like culture, president. That makes a huge difference for any country that wants to develop.” You can watch the whole conversation below.

🎬🏆 AGORA: Após Globo de Ouro, Lula liga para Wagner Moura, que se emociona



Lula 🗣️ "Wagner, querido, olha, você pode ter certeza que você é um orgulho desse país, cara."



Wagner Moura 🗣️ Desde o seu primeiro governo o cinema teve um espaço. Eu me lembro que você fazia uma… pic.twitter.com/4r22unbySj — Pesquisas Eleições (@EleicaoBr2026) January 12, 2026

The exchange starkly contrasts with Moura’s relationship with Brazil’s former far-right president Bolsonaro. Moura, a vocal critic of Bolsonaro and his support for Brazil’s military dictatorship, attempted to release his directorial debut, “Marighella,” in 2019. Bolsonaro publicly condemned the film — which tells the story of revolutionary and anti-dictatorship writer Carlos Marighella — effectively blocking its release in the country until 2021.

Speaking with TheWrap in December, Moura called the Bolsonaro regime a “hardcore/proto-fascist government,” one that was “hard for press, for university, for artists,” adding, “Whoever was vocal against the government suffered lots of consequences.”

“‘The Secret Agent’ was born from both of us talking as friends and going, ‘How the f–k can we react to this?’” he said. “It’s a film about a guy who sticks with the values that he has, even when everything around him was saying the opposite of what he believed.”

The changing politics of Brazil were at the top of Moura’s mind following his Golden Globes win. On Sunday, Moura spoke about the difference between Brazil’s current democratic government and the years under Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for crimes related to a planned coup.

“In Brazil we finally have a government that understands that culture is important for the country’s development,” Moura said following his win on Sunday.

"En Brasil finalmente tenemos un gobierno que entiende que la cultura es importante para el desarrollo del país"



Tras ganar el Golden Globe a mejor actor en una película de drama, Wagner Moura afirmó que "la democracia y las películas no viven sin la otra". pic.twitter.com/ZEho98hgWd — Corta (@somoscorta) January 12, 2026

