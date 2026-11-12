‘You Can See Everything,’ ‘American Doctor’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors Nominations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” and Poh Si Teng’s “American Doctor” led all films in nominations for the 20th annual Cinema Eye Honors, which announced its feature-film nominations on Thursday.

Fielder and Oppenheim’s “You Can See Everything” is a famously genre-bending film that follows Elizabeth Holmes in the month before the Theranos founder went to prison for fraud, while “American Doctor” focuses on three U.S. physicians who travel to Gaza to work alongside Palestinian doctors including surgeon Dr. Rick Abu Shaaira, who was reported killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday.

Both films received seven noms from Cinema Eye, an organization established to honor all aspects of nonfiction filmmaking. Other films nominated in the Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking category are “My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile,” “NAZA,” “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” “Rehearsals for a Revolution” and “To Hold a Mountain.”

“You Can See Everything” became the first film in Cinema Eye history to be nominated for direction, editing, production, cinematography and music in addition to a Nonfiction Feature nod. It was also nominated in the Audience Choice category, where its record-breaking box-office returns make it the favorite to win.

“American Doctor” director Poh Si Teng is the most-nominated individual this year, with five. Fielder and Oppenheim each received four. Sara Dosa’s “Time and Water” earned six nominations, while Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor’s “NAZA” earned five.

Over the past two decades, the New York-based Cinema Eye Honors has turned from a adventurous alternative to the Oscars’ documentary awards and nominations to a group that more accurately reflects the tastes of the Academy’s growing and changing Documentary Branch. In recent years, about half the Cinema Eye Honors nominees in the top category go on to receive Oscar nominations, and most make the Oscar shortlist.

Winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 11, 2027 at the Times Center in New York City.

The full list of nominees:

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

NOTE: This is the second year that the named nominees in the Nonfiction Feature category will include the entire creative team – the directors, producers, editors, cinematographers, composers, sound designers, visual designers and significant on-screen participants.

“American Doctor”

Poh Si Teng, Kirstine Barfod, Reem Haddad, Chris Rentaria, Ibrahim Al Otla, Ramzy Haddad, Christopher White, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Suad Bushnaq, Kristian Selin Eidnes Andersen, Patrick Svaneberg Vejen, Jacob Langkjær Davidsen, Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa

“My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile”

Julia Loktev, Michael Taylor, Anna Nemzer, Ksenia Mironova, Elena Kostyuchenko and Valeria Ratnikova

“NAZA”

Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Harry Davies, Robert Farr and Anonymous

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

William Greaves, David Greaves, Liani Greaves, Anne de Mare, Tamar-kali, Clive Davidson, Roland Mitchell, Mike Frank, Matthew J. Hoffman, and Bella Racklin

“Rehearsals for a Revolution”

Pegah Ahangarani, Kaveh Farnam, Adria Mones, Arash Ashtiani, Neda Mohseni and Dani Zacarias

“To Hold a Mountain”

Biljana Tutorov, Petar Glomazić, Quentin Laurent, Rok Bicek, Eva Kraljević, George Cragg, Draško Adžić, Julij Zornik, Samo Jurca, Mileva Gara Jovanović and Nada Stanišić

“You Can See Everything”

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, Tatiana Bears, Maggie Ambrose, Jack Davis, David Bolen, Adam Locke-Norton, Ari Balouzian, Richard Carlos, Paul Hsu, Elizabeth Holmes, Billy Evans and Amanda Seyfried

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Poh Si Teng — “American Doctor”

Michal Marczak — “Closure”

John Wilson — “The History of Concrete”

Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor — “NAZA”

Pegah Ahangarani — “Rehearsals for a Revolution”

Sara Dosa — “Time and Water”

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim — “You Can See Everything”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Jeff Malmberg — “The Bend in the River”

Colin Monie — “Everybody to Kenmure Street”

Anne de Mare and Lynn True — “Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

Ross McElwee and Joe Bini — “Remake”

Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput and Mark Harrison — “Time and Water”

Adam Locke-Norton — “You Can See Everything”

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Poh Si Teng, Kirstine Barfod and Reem Haddad — “American Doctor”

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Anna Barnes and Bob Eisenhardt — “Everest: The Other Side”

Jessie Deeter, Erin Edeiken and Alex Gibney — “Musk”

Julia Loktev — “My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile”

Nominees to be determined — “NAZA”

Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, Tatiana Bears, Maggie Ambrose and Jack Davis — “You Can See Everything”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Nathan Golon, Pete Muller and Mark Unger — “Bucks Harbor”

Michal Marczak — “Closure”

Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin and Christopher Murphy — “Everest: The Other Side”

Stephen Maing and Eric Daniel Metzgar — “The Great Experiment”

Eva Kraljević — “To Hold a Mountain”

David Bolen — “You Can See Everything”

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

Suad Bushnaq — “American Doctor”

Daniel Pemberton — “Musk”

Cristóbal Tapia De Veer — “Nuisance Bear”

William Ryan Fritch and T. Griffin — “The Oldest Person in the World”

Dan Deacon — “Time and Water”

Ari Balouzian — “You Can See Everything”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Gisela Fulla Silvestre and Eli Cohn — “Barbara Forever”

Katarzyna Szczerba and Konrad Błaszczyk — “Closure”

Robert Farr — “NAZA”

David Rose, Lou Solakofski and Reid Goobie — “Nuisance Bear”

Mark Mangini — “The Oldest Person in the World”

Björn Viktorsson, Atli Arnarsson and Jón Atli Magnússon — “Time and Water”

Outstanding Achievement in Visual Design

Will Hodgson — “14th”

Philip Eddolls, Michael Enzbrunner and Aisha Ghali — “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist”

Mohammad Lotfali — “A Fox Under a Pink Moon”

Anthony Konigbagbe, Yibi Hu and Daisy Evans — “Jean-Michel Basquiat”

Nominees to be determined — “Musk”

Lucy Munger — “Time and Water”

Outstanding Achievement in Archival Artistry

Brydie O’Connor — “Barbara Forever”

Wyatt Stone, Viridiana Lieberman and Rebecca Adorno Dávila — “Jean-Michel Basquiat”

Paula Vaccaro, Aaron Brookner and Tomas Baltazar — “Nova ’78”

Anne de Mare, Lynn True, Matthew J. Hoffman and Bella Racklin — “Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

Arash Ashtiani — “Rehearsals for a Revolution”

Helen Macgowan, Byron Leon, Niles Howard and Gabriela Tessitore — “Soul Patrol”

Outstanding Achievement in Debut Feature Filmmaking

“American Doctor”

Directed By Poh Si Teng

“Barbara Forever”

Directed By Brydie O’Connor

“Bucks Harbor”

Directed By Pete Muller

“The History of Concrete”

Directed By John Wilson

“Nuisance Bear”

Directed By Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

Spotlight Award

“Jaripeo”

Directed By Efraín Mojica and Rebecca Zweig

“Joybubbles”

Directed By Rachael J. Morrison

“My NDA”

Directed by Juliane Dressner and Miriam Shor

“TheyDream”

Directed By William D. Caballero

“The Whole World is a Lie”

Directed By Charlie Birns

“Wood Street”

Directed By Caron Creighton

Heterodox Award

“Blue Heron”

Directed By Sophy Romvari

“A Child of My Own”

Directed By Maite Alberdi

“Dao”

Directed By Alain Gomis

“I Heard That They Are Not Going to See Each Other Anymore”

Directed By Ka Ki Wong

“Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie”

Directed By Matt Johnson

“Whispers in May”

Directed By Dongnan Chen

Audience Choice Prize

“American Doctor”

Directed by Poh Si Teng

“Cookie Queens”

Directed by Alysa Nahmias

“The Cycle of Love”

Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel

“Everest: The Other Side”

Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

“NAZA”

Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor (Shore)

“The Oldest Person in the World”

Directed by Sam Green

“Steal This Story, Please!”

Directed by Carl Deal and Tia Lessin

“Time and Water”

Directed by Sara Dosa

“Wild Inside”

Directed by Penny Lane

“You Can See Everything”

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim

The following categories were previously announced on Thursday, October 22.

Audience Choice Prize Longlist

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist”

Directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell

“Ask E. Jean”

Directed by Ivy Meeropol

“The Bend in the River”

Directed by Robb Moss

“Everybody to Kenmure Street”

Directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra

“Give Me the Ball”

Directed by Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff

“The History of Concrete”

Directed by John Wilson

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

Directed by William Greaves and David Greaves

Unforgettables Honorees

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa — “American Doctor”

E. Jean Carroll — “Ask E. Jean”

Soraya Akhlaghi — “A Fox Under a Pink Moon”

Billie Jean King — “Give Me the Ball”

Israa — “One in a Million”

Amy Goodman — “Steal This Story, Please!”

Nonfiction Shorts List

Note: Nominees in this category will be announced in December.

“The Boys and the Bees”

Directed by Arielle Knight

“Buckskin”

Directed by Mars Verrone

“A Derailment”

Directed by Nathan Truesdell

“Free Joan Little”

Directed by Yoruba Richen

“I Got My Brother”

Directed by Victor Gabriel

“An Open Field”

Directed by Teboho Edkins

“Sawyer Avenue, Sunday Afternoon”

Directed by Bill Morrison

“They’re Here”

Directed by Laura Poitras and Rachel Lauren Mueller

“La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave)”

Directed by Cristina Costantini

“Water Cooler”

Directed by Emma V.F.

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Film

“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story”

Directed by Jyllian Gunther and Stephanie Schwam

(HBO Max)

“The Bitter Pill”

Directed by Clay Tweel

(POV)

“Critical Incident: Death at the Border”

Directed by Richard Rowley

(HBO Max)

“Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”

Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

(HBO Max)

“Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television”

Directed by Giselle Bailey and Phil Bertelsen

(HBO Max)

“Songs From the Hole”

Directed by Contessa Gayles

(Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Series

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy”

Directed by Jason Perez

(Peacock)

“Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time”

Directed by Traci A. Curry

(National Geographic)

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water”

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee

(Netflix)

“Mr. Scorsese”

Directed by Rebecca Miller

(Apple TV)

“Trust Me: The False Prophet”

Directed by Rachel Dretzin

(Netflix)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders”

Directed by Margaret Brown

(HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Anthology Series

“Limitless: Live Better Now (Season Two)”

Executive Producers Darren Aronofsky, Jane Root, Ari Handel, Tom Watt-Smith, Chris Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson

(Disney+)

“Neighbors”

Executive Producers Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Josh Safdie, Harrison Fishman, Dylan Redford and Samuel Fishman

(HBO Max)

“Trainwreck”

Executive Producers Sheun Adelasoye de Nicola, Alexander Marengo and Tim Wardle

(Netflix)

“Tucci in Italy (Season Two)”

Executive Producers Stanley Tucci, Lottie Birmingham, Amanda Lyon and Simon Raikes

(National Geographic)

“Untold (Volume Six)”

Executive Producers Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Chapman Way, Maclain Way and Ryan Duffy

(Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Editing

“#Skyking”

Edited by Emiliano Battista and Alexis Johnson

(Hulu)

“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story”

Edited by Jeremy Stulberg

(HBO Max)

“Breakdown: 1975”

Edited by Alan Lowe and Jody McVeigh-Schultz

(Netflix)

“Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”

Edited by Andrew Morrow, Matt Cascella and Tim Ziegler

(HBO Max)

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water”

Edited by Arielle Amsalem and Anna Auster

(Netflix)

“Mr. Scorsese”

Edited by David Barter

(Apple TV)

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Cinematography

“Caught in the Crackdown”

Cinematographers Timothy Grucza, Jeremy Gould, Nick Kraus, Kevin McKeever and Jeff Perlman

(Frontline | PBS | ProPublica)

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy”

Cinematographers Jerry Henry and Justin Janowitz

(Peacock)

“The Man Will Burn”

Cinematographers Benji Lanpher, Chris Darnell, Neil Fernandez, Consuelo Althouse and Natalie Sims

(HBO Max)

“Songs from the Hole”

Cinematographers Michelle Kwong and Contessa Gayles

(Netflix)

“Tucci in Italy (Season Two)”

Cinematographer Matt Ball

(National Geographic)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders”

Cinematographer Justin Zweifach

(HBO Max)