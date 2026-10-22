‘You Can See Everything’ Makes Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice List

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s twisted documentary “You Can See Everything” took a step on Thursday toward winning awards for nonfiction filmmaking, earning a spot on the Cinema Eye Honors’ Audience Choice Prize Longlist.

The film joined 16 others on that list, including “Ask E. Jean,” “The Cycle of Love,” “Everest: The Other Side,” “NAZA,” “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” and “Steal This Story, Please.” Also on the list: “The History of Concrete,” a film by frequent Nathan Fielder collaborator John Wilson in which he tries to make a doc about concrete using the style of a Hallmark movie.

A second round of voting will narrow the field to 10 finalists, with the public invited to vote from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. Winners will be announced on Jan. 11.

The last eight Oscar winners for Best Documentary Feature have been included on Cinema Eye’s Audience Choice Longlist. Last year’s list consisted of 16 films, among them eight went on to make the Oscars’ 15-film doc shortlist and four of the five that were nominated, including the eventual winner, “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.”

The subject of “You Can See Everything,” Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud, didn’t make Cinema Eye’s Unforgettables Honorees list of the year’s most memorable documentary subjects. The honorees included Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa (“American Doctor”); E. Jean Carroll (“Ask E. Jean”); Soraya Akhlaghi (“A Fox Under a Pink Moon”); Billie Jean King (“Give Me the Ball”); Israa (“One in a Million”); and Amy Goodman (“Steal This Story, Please!”).

Cinema Eye is a New York-based organization, and one of the two main groups handing out awards for nonfiction filmmaking (the other being the International Documentary Association). In addition to the longlist and the Unforgettables list, the organization also announced nominees in five broadcast categories on Thursday, just prior to its annual fall lunch in Los Angeles.

Programs that received two nominations were “Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story,” “Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World,” “Songs From the Hole,” “High Horse: The Black Cowboy,” “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water,” “Mr. Scorsese,” “The Yogurt Shop Murders” and Season 2 of “Tucci in Italy.”

Also announced Thursday: Steve James’ 1994 classic “Hoop Dreams” will receive the Legacy Award, an annual honor given to a nonfiction film that continues to inspire filmmakers.

Cinema Eye feature-film nominations will be announced on Nov. 12. The winners in all categories will be announced at the 20th annual Cinema Eye Honors on Monday, Jan.11, 2027 in New York City.

Here is the full list of honorees and nominees:

Unforgettables Honorees

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, “American Doctor”

E. Jean Carroll, “Ask E. Jean”

Soraya Akhlaghi, “A Fox Under a Pink Moon”

Billie Jean King, “Give Me the Ball”

Israa, “One in a Million”

Amy Goodman, “Steal This Story, Please!”

Audience Choice Prize Longlist

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist”

Directed by Daniel Roher and Charlie Tyrell

“American Doctor”

Directed by Poh Si Teng

“Ask E. Jean”

Directed by Ivy Meeropol

“The Bend in the River”

Directed by Robb Moss

“Cookie Queens”

Directed by Alysa Nahmias

“The Cycle of Love”

Directed by Orlando von Einsiedel

“Everest: The Other Side”

Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

“Everybody to Kenmure Street”

Directed by Felipe Bustos Sierra

“Give Me the Ball”

Directed by Liz Garbus and Elizabeth Wolff

“The History of Concrete”

Directed by John Wilson

“NAZA”

Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

“The Oldest Person in the World”

Directed by Sam Green

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

Directed by William Greaves and David Greaves

“Steal This Story, Please”

Directed by Carl Deal and Tia Lessin

“Time and Water”

Directed by Sara Dosa

“Wild Inside”

Directed by Penny Lane

“You Can See Everything”

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Film

“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story”

Directed by Jyllian Gunther and Stephanie Schwam (HBO Max)

“The Bitter Pill”

Directed by Clay Tweel (POV)

“Critical Incident: Death at the Border”

Directed by Richard Rowley (HBO Max)

“Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”

Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (HBO Max)

“Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television”

Directed by Giselle Bailey and Phil Bertelsen (HBO Max)

“Songs From the Hole” Directed by Contessa Gayles (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Series

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy”

Directed by Jason Perez (Peacock)

“Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time”

Directed by Traci A. Curry (National Geographic)

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water”

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles and Spike Lee (Netflix)

“Mr. Scorsese”

Directed by Rebecca Miller (Apple TV)

“Trust Me: The False Prophet”

Directed by Rachel Dretzin (Netflix)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders”

Directed by Margaret Brown (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Anthology Series

“Limitless: Live Better Now (Season Two)”

Executive Producers Darren Aronofsky, Jane Root, Ari Handel, Tom Watt-Smith, Chris Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson (Disney+)

“Neighbors”

Executive Producers Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, John Paul Lopez‑Ali, Josh Safdie, Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford (HBO Max)

“Trainwreck”

Executive Producers Sheun Adelasoye de Nicola, Alexander Marengo and Tim Wardle (Netflix)

“Tucci in Italy (Season Two)”

Executive Producers Stanley Tucci, Lottie Birmingham, Amanda Lyon and Simon Raikes (National Geographic)

“Untold (Volume Six)”

Executive Producers Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Chapman Way, Maclain Way and Ryan Duffy (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Editing

“#Skyking”

Edited by Emiliano Battista and Alexis Johnson (Hulu)

“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story”

Edited by Jeremy Stulberg (HBO Max)

“Breakdown: 1975”

Edited by Alan Lowe and Jody McVeigh-Schultz (Netflix)

“Earth, Wind & Fire: To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”

Edited by Andrew Morrow, Matt Cascella and Tim Ziegler (HBO Max)

“Katrina: Come Hell and High Water”

Edited by Arielle Amsalem and Anna Auster (Netflix)

“Mr. Scorsese”

Edited by David Barter (Apple TV)

Outstanding Achievement in Broadcast Cinematography

“Caught in the Crackdown”

Cinematographers Timothy Grucza, Jeremy Gould and Nick Kraus (Frontline/PBS)

“High Horse: The Black Cowboy”

Cinematographers Jerry Henry and Justin Janowitz (Peacock)

“The Man Will Burn”

Cinematographers Benji Lanpher, Consuelo Althouse and Natalie Sim (HBO Max)

“Songs from the Hole”

Cinematographers Michelle Kwong and Contessa Gayles (Netflix)

“Tucci in Italy (Season Two)”

Cinematographer Matt Ball (National Geographic)

“The Yogurt Shop Murders”

Cinematographer Justin Zweifach (HBO Max)

Shorts List

“The Boys and the Bees”

Directed by Arielle Knight

“Buckskin”

Directed by Mars Verrone

“A Derailment”

Directed by Nathan Truesdell

“Free Joan Little”

Directed by Yoruba Richen

“I Got My Brother”

Directed by Victor Gabriel

“an open field”

Directed by Teboho Edkins

“Sawyer Avenue, Sunday Afternoon”

Directed by Bill Morrison

“They’re Here”

Directed by Laura Poitras and Rachel Lauren Mueller

“La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave)”

Directed by Cristina Costantini

“Water Cooler”

Directed by Emma V.F.