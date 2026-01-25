‘Mercy’ Opens to $11.2 Million as Box Office Plunges Into Cold Streak

Blizzards and a lack of fresh hits have sent this weekend’s overall total dropping to just $59 million

Mercy

Amazon MGM’s “Mercy” has ended the five-weekend reign of 20th Century/Lightstorm’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” atop the box office charts, but it didn’t take much to get there as the Chris Pratt/Rebecca Ferguson thriller launched to just $11.2 million from 3,468 theaters.

That is a pretty consistent opening with other recent early-year thrillers, comparable to the $11.5 million start for last January’s Lionsgate offering “Flight Risk.”

But with holiday releases starting to wind down their theatrical runs, recent releases like Sony’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” struggling to strike a chord and fierce blizzards keeping much of the country in their homes, overall grosses for the weekend are set to sink to $59 million, a total that would rank sixth lowest among all 2025 weekends.

Next weekend’s films like 20th Century’s “Send Help,” and A24’s “The Moment” might provide a little bit of help for theaters, but it is looking like the box office will slide into another early-year slump that will last until Valentine’s Day weekend, when more prominent titles like Warner Bros.’ “Wuthering Heights” and Sony Animation’s “Goat” will arrive.

As for “Mercy,” a domestic run similar to the $29.7 million total for “Flight Risk” is the likely outcome. Critics largely rejected the film with a 21% Rotten Tomatoes score, while audiences gave it a B- on CinemaScore and an 81% audience RT score.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” is in second with a sixth weekend total of $7 million. Internationally, the blockbuster has passed $1 billion in grosses, bringing its total to $1.37 billion.

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” takes third with $5.7 million in its ninth weekend, pushing its total past $400 million domestic and to $1.74 billion worldwide. Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid” is in fourth with $4.6 million in its sixth weekend, giving it a $115 million total. A24’s “Marty Supreme,” which earned nine Oscar nominations this past week, added $3.5 million for a domestic total of $86.3 million.

“Marty Supreme” is fighting for the last spot in the top 5 with “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” which Sony is projecting for a $3.6 million second weekend that is a steep 71% drop from its $12.5 million total. Despite rave reviews, the horror sequel is quickly being left behind by moviegoers with a 10-day total of $20.7 million that is below the $30 million opening of the first “28 Years Later.”

Finally, Cineverse’s “Return to Silent Hill” earned a $3.2 million opening weekend from 2,000 locations amidst poor reviews

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments