‘Minions & Monsters’ Headed to $65 Million 5-Day Box Office

With a $16.4 million Friday and $11 million Saturday, Universal and Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” is now estimated to open to $65 million domestically over the five-day holiday after first hitting over 4,000 theaters on Wednesday, lower than early estimates that pegged the sequel’s opening closer to $80 million. The 3-day weekend is estimated to hit $39.5 million.

That’s a considerable drop from the $123 million extended opening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in 2022 and the $122 million of “Despicable Me 4” in 2024. But the film is estimated to gross $87 million internationally this weekend, which amounts to an estimated international cume of $100 million including the 10 markets where it opened last weekend.

Directed by Pierre Coffin, who directed the first three “Despicable Me” films and the first “Minions” movie, “Minions & Monsters” has earned the best reviews of the franchise so far (it’s at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes), and even Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri described it as a reset of sorts for his studio. An example of the kind of movie they want to make going forward.

The story focuses on three new minions and their experience in the Golden Age of Hollywood, and while its A- CinemaScore is great, it’s a slight step down from the A CinemaScore that the first two “Minions” movies received.

There is reason to believe the film could have long legs. This weekend is a perfect storm of America 250 celebrations, the World Cup and a record heatwave that’s keeping people inside their homes in many places in the country. And aside from Disney’s live-action “Moana” next week, there’s a pretty clear road ahead devoid of new family films until “PAW Patrol” in August. So as the minions remain one of the most recognizable IP in the world, the film should still have a successful run — especially considering “Minions & Monsters” cost just $85 million to make.

So while “M&M” should top the box office this weekend, Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is looking to take the No. 2 slot with an estimated $32.2 million weekend, which would bring its domestic total up to a jaw-dropping $367 million.

In third is Angel’s patriotic biopic “Young Washington,” which is on track for a solid $16.5 million opening and boasts an A CinemaScore (and a very enthusiastic recommendation from Chris Pratt).

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. and DC’s “Supergirl” is sinking fast. The film looks to fall over 75% from its opening weekend to an $8.8 million second weekend. Ouch.

Rounding out the top five is Steven Spielberg’s Universal film “Disclosure Day,” which is estimated to bring in $5.5 million over the weekend. The original sci-fi film’s domestic total has now crossed $100 million, marking a solid performance for the well-reviewed dramatic thriller.

Check back tomorrow for weekend totals. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!