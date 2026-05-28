The 2050 Group Launches Digital PR Strategy Initiative for Award Campaigns

The 2050 Group launched a specialized digital division this week focused on targeted social media strategy and audience intelligence for film, television and awards campaigns called “2050 Precision,” TheWrap has learned.

The 2050 Group announced Thursday the launch of 2050 Precision, a unit dedicated to precision audience targeting, social media marketing and digital campaign execution for entertainment releases and awards season efforts. The move formalizes an area of growing focus for the New York and Los Angeles-based agency, which has increasingly centered its work on digital strategies supporting studio campaigns, prestige releases and streaming projects.

2050 Precision will integrate audience segmentation, voter-targeted outreach, digital creative strategy and real-time campaign optimization into broader entertainment publicity and marketing campaigns. Services include digital campaign management, awards-focused strategy, social media optimization, audience modeling, guild-specific targeting and real-time campaign adaptation during awards windows.

The new development is intended to adapt to broader shifts within the entertainment industry.

“Entertainment marketing has fundamentally evolved,” said Adam J. Segal, President of The 2050 Group. “For years, digital and social media were often viewed as support mechanisms to traditional publicity campaigns. Today, they are central to driving momentum, visibility and cultural conversation — both commercially and throughout the awards cycle.”

According to Segal, modern entertainment campaigns increasingly require highly specialized targeting and audience intelligence strategies.

“The most effective campaigns today operate with far greater precision,” he said. “Just like our consumer campaigns, awards campaigns are no longer successful simply speaking to a single broad audience. Messaging, creative assets, and engagement strategies need to evolve across different guilds, industry communities, tastemaker or influencer communities, and key moments throughout the campaign cycle.”

The practice is designed to complement existing studio and distributor marketing and publicity infrastructures.

“Our role is often to help elevate campaigns through highly targeted digital strategy and execution,” Segal said. “That can include advising on awards-oriented creative and messaging, building sophisticated audience-targeting systems, and optimizing campaigns in real time as momentum shifts throughout awards season.”

Founded in 2006, The 2050 Group has worked on more than 400 film, television and digital content projects. Agency clients have earned 83 Academy Award nominations and won 22 Oscars. This year alone, clients earned 33 Academy Award nominations and 12 Oscar wins.