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NBA Playoffs, World Cup Stabilize Ad-Supported Broadcast TV Viewership in Q2

The category finished the second quarter with a 26.6% share, down slightly from the first quarter but up 0.6% year over year

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Ad-supported broadcast TV viewership increased 0.6% year over year to 26.6% during the second quarter of 2026, stabilized by sports programming such as the NBA playoffs and the FIFA World Cup.

While the category experienced a seasonal decline of 1.6 share points from the first quarter, it was softer than the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, streaming climbed 1.6 share points to 48.2% of ad-supported TV viewing, while cable held steady at 25.2%.

When focusing solely on viewers ages 18 and older, streaming fell 3.8 share points to 44.4%, while broadcast was boosted 2 share points to 28.6% and cable climbed 1.8 points to 27%.

Overall, ad-supported TV captured a viewership share of 71.5% during the second quarter of 2026, a 1.3 share point decline from the first quarter, while non-ad supported TV made up the remaining 28.5%, up slightly from 27.2% in the previous quarter.

Ad Supported Gauge by Category
Source: Nielsen
Ad-Supported Gauge Overall Viewership
Source: Nielsen
Nielsen
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The latest update on ad-supported viewership comes as the World Cup and NBA Finals lifted total broadcast viewership to an overall share of 19.8% in June  — its first increase during the period since the launch of Nielsen’s Gauge report in 2021 — with Fox and NBCUniversal/Versant being the biggest beneficiaries of the coverage.

Meanwhile, cable saw a 2% decrease in viewing to a total share of 19.5%, driven by the absence of the NBA and NHL playoffs, which led to a 10% monthly decline in cable sports viewership. As for streaming, the category made up 48.5% of TV viewing in June, up about 3% compared to May but just below the 3.1% increase for total TV usage.

Despite Fox and NBCU’s gains during the month, YouTube and Disney continued to lead the distributor ranking, finishing the month at 13.8% and 9.6% of TV viewership, respectively.

NBCU and Versant finished third with a combined 9.1% share of TV viewing for the month, with the former accounting for 7% and the latter accounting for 2.1% of the total. Fox, which reported a TV viewership share of 7.4% in June, also remains behind Netflix, which came in fourth in the ranking by distributor and second in the ranking by streaming platform with a share of 7.9%.

Rounding out the rest of the list was Paramount with 6.8% of viewing, Warner Bros. Discovery with 5.3%, Amazon with 4.3%, The Roku Channel with 3%, Scripps with 1.6%, Wiegel Broadcasting with 1.4%, A&E Networks with 0.9%, Hallmark with 0.8% and AMC Networks with 0.6%.

World-Cup
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World Cup, NBA Finals Lift Broadcast Viewership to 19.8% in June

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

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