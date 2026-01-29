Adult Swim Promotes Cameron Tang to Head of Development and Current Series

Adult Swim’s Cameron Tang has been promoted to senior vice president and head of development and current series.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the development of all the network’s programming, including “Rick and Morty” and its upcoming Keith David-led spinoff “President Curtis.”

The slate also includes the animated comedies “Smiling Friends” and “Haha, You Clowns,” the animated action series “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” the animated conspiracy series “Common Side Effects” and the upcoming live-action sketch series “The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza.”

Since joining Adult Swim in 2012, Tang has contributed to the development of numerous live-action and animated originals, including “Joe Pera Talks With You,” “Royal Crackers,” “The Eric André Show” and “Three Busy Debras.”

Prior to Adult Swim, he served as an office assistant at Pilgrim Media Group and an executive assistant at NBCUniversal. He will continue to report to Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen.

“Cam has been instrumental in shaping Adult Swim’s creative identity, championing creators and finding and nurturing the projects that push the entire animation field into new territory — all of which results in the shows people can’t stop talking about,” Ouweleen said in a statement. “His vision, taste and collaborative leadership have powered some of our biggest hits and position him perfectly to help guide the next era of Adult Swim programming.”