A&E Global Media Launches Brand Creative Studio Storyground

A&E Global Media launched Storyground, a new creative studio that will collaborate with brands, partners and creators on multi-platform storytelling across linear, digital and social media.

The company is also partnering with Tiff Baira, who will serve as creator ambassador for Lifetime to help amplify the network’s storytelling on social media and across A+E’s digital network. Additional influencer and creator partnerships will be announced at a later date.

“World-class talent choose our trusted brands as the home to tell their stories. That passion, mixed with purpose, is why audiences return to us again and again,” A&E Global president and chairman Paul Buccieri said in a statement. “With the launch of Storyground, we’re further building upon our expertise as premium and innovative storytellers – deepening audience engagement and creating meaningful value for our partners.”

“Storyground effectively unites our creative, digital and audience intelligence,

enabling us to deliver seamless storytelling across linear, streaming, social and influencer platforms — built to move at the speed of culture and drive measurable business impact,” A+E Global Media marketing and digital president Juliana Stock added. “Together with our creator partners, we’re crafting brand partnerships that are not only integrated, but will truly resonate.”

The launch of Storyground and the new creator partnership comes as A+E’s portfolio reaches more than 400 million households in over 200 territories and more than 40 languages.

“A+E Global Media stands at the forefront of the multiplatform media landscape, offering impactful reach and engagement across a diverse ecosystem,” A+E Media Solutions President Toby Byrne said. “Our strength lies in our ability to seamlessly connect with audiences wherever they consume content, from traditional linear television to cutting-edge digital platforms. This expansive reach provides marketers with a powerful advantage – the scale to make a significant impact and the flexibility to create tailored, engaging partnerships.”

However, A&E accounted for just 1% of TV viewing in January, per Nielsen’s latest media distributor gauge.

Storyground and the creator partnership were unveiled during A+E’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday. In addition, the company unveiled new programming from A&E, including documentaries “Scott Peterson: The New Evidence,” “The Gotti Files” and “Johnny Cash: The Man Comes Around.”

It also greenlit “K9 PD with Jim Belushi,” a new series which showcases intense moments caught on camera of officers and their K9 partners facing high-stakes calls, told through gripping footage from surveillance cameras, body and dash cams, drones and more. Additionally, “WWE LFG,” “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE’s Greatest Moments” will all return for new seasons.

Home.Made.Nation, a multi-platform lifestyle programming block airing across A&E and FYI, will also feature more than 150 hours of new and returning series, including “Million Dollar Mountain Homes,” “Zombie House Flipping:

Family Business,” “Beer Budget Reno,” “Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes,”

“Oceanfront Property Hunt,” “Lakefront Luxury,” “Million Dollar Zombie Flips,”

“Instant Italian” and “The Chef’s Garden.”