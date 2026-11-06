Alex Cooper Officially Signs With CAA After UTA Exit

Alex Cooper has officially signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation, bringing her husband and business partner Matt Kaplan and their media and entertainment company Unwell along with her.

The “Call Her Daddy” host left her agency at UTA in August and has been rumored to sign with CAA since.

Cooper and Kaplan co-founded Unwell in 2023 and have built the company into a multimedia hub for podcasts, unscripted television and more. The media company falls under its parent company TRNDG, which also includes the duo’s film and television pursuits.

In August, Patrick Whitesell’s investment firm WTSL placed a strategic investment in Unwell, valuing the company at $500 million.

Cooper’s exit from her previous agency came days after this valuation from the WME co-founder. The exit from UTA also came two months after Cooper and Kaplan were accused of fostering a toxic work environment at Unwell in a lengthy investigation by Vanity Fair that cited 40 sources, including 30 who were identified as either former or current employees.

This representation move comes as CAA and TPG teamed on a $250 million holding company with intent to grow its creator business.

Cooper launched “Call Her Daddy” in 2018. The podcast has since emerged as the No. 1 podcast for women ages 18 to 34. The show was nominated in the inaugural Best Podcast category at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Together, Cooper and Kaplan have leaned into the film and television side of their business. Unwell produced a “Call Her Alex” documentary with Hulu, Disney+’s “Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special” and Netflix’s reality series “Let’s Marry Harry.”

Upcoming projects include the Netflix adaptation of the hockey romance bestseller “Icebreaker,” the feature adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s “Deep End” and Hulu drama series “You Deserve to Know,” which will reunite “Vampire Diaries” co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

The company has also produced digital-first reality series with the “Unwell Winter Games” and the “Unwell Summer Games.”

Before building Unwell, Kaplan produced film and television projects as the founder of ACE Entertainment, including the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise, “Before I Fall” and “The Perfect Date.”

Cooper, Kaplan and Unwell continue to be represented by attorneys Matt Thompson and Emily Zipperstein at Sidley Austin LLP; James Feldman at Lichter Grossman Nichols Feldman Rogal Shikora & Clark; and Shaun Gordon at Weintraub Tobin.