Amazon Nonfiction Production Shakeup: Justin Dudek to Lead Unified Division

Amazon is shaking up its nonfiction production team with a reorg that unifies the divisions, which will be led by Justin Dudek, MGM Alternative’s SVP of physical production.

Under the changes, unveiled Friday by head of unscripted and documentary TV Jenn Levy, Dudek will oversee operations across the unscripted, doc series and MGM Alternative production teams as “the single-threaded leader owning all of nonfiction production,” per Levy’s note to staff. The change will go into effect on Monday, June 8.

“As we continue to build the new Nonfiction initiative, a key priority is creating a unified Nonfiction Production organization that would bring Unscripted, Doc Series, and MGM Alternative production together under a single leader — streamlining processes, establishing shared best practices, and building an even more efficient operation as we grow our slate,” Levy said in a memo to staff.

The memo to staff outlined several reporting changes, with Amazon MGM Studios’ Eugene Caldwell and his team now reporting to Dudek, while the nonfiction postproduction team will continue to report to Mark Hoerr. Reporting structures for Big Fish and Evolution production management will also remain unchanged.

The reorganization comes several months after Levy, previously president of production company 32 Flavors, joined Amazon MGM Studios as head of unscripted and documentary TV in January. In the newly created role, she oversees Amazon MGM Unscripted, MGM Alternative, Big Fish Entertainment and Evolution Media.

As SVP of physical production for MGM Alternative, Dudek oversees production across competition series, game shows, docuseries and branded content for franchises including “Survivor,” “The Voice,” “Shark Tank” and “The Real Housewives.” Dudek also played a key role in transitioning MGM Alternative into Amazon Studios systems following the acquisition.

“His depth of experience across a variety of formats and platforms — combined with his institutional knowledge of how we work — makes him the right person to lead this unified team,” Levy said of Dudek.