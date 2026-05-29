Jorge Gutierrez Drops Out of Amazon’s GenAI Series After Backlash

Filmmaker, writer and animator Jorge R. Gutierrez is dropping out of Amazon MGM Studios’ GenAI Creators’ Fund initiative after receiving backlash on social media.

On Wednesday, the tech giant said it was greenlighting three animated series that would be made with generative AI tools and premiere on Prime Video at a later date.

One of those projects was Gutierrez’s “Punky Duck,” which centered on on a lovable punk duck and his best friend, Smiley Cat, as they live in a wild, alternate reality version of Los Angeles overrun by alien invasions, giant monsters, robot criminal conspiracies, telenovela-style family drama and supernatural mayhem.

But just two days later, he said in an X post that he’s no longer participating after receiving backlash online, including an edit to his Wikipedia page that called him a “sellout.”

“Actions speak louder than words. My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech,” he explained. “My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder.”

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Despite participating in Amazon’s initiative, Gutierrez has been a critic of generative AI in previous social media posts in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Mexican creator’s notable credits include Nickelodeon’s “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera,” Netflix’s “Maya and the Three” and the 2014 film “The Book of Life.” He is also developing a Speedy Gonzales film with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

In addition to “Punky Duck,” other projects greenlit under Amazon’s program include “Cupcake & Friends” from BuzzFeed Studios, “Love, Diana Music Hunters” from creator and pocket.watch Chief Content Officer Albie Hecht.