How Amazon Is Using AI Across Content, Ads to Strengthen Partnership With Other Streamers

As Prime Video seeks to strengthen its partnership with other streaming services, the Amazon-owned streamer is leveraging AI to optimize its overall streaming experience and create new advertising opportunities.

Prime Video’s product and data director and advertising head unveiled a slew of ways its integrating AI into their business, from expanding streaming bandwidth to crafting specialized ads based on content, during Wednesday’s Prime Video Engage Summit in Los Angeles.

“We all know that generative AI is fundamentally changing everything — every industry — [and] entertainment is no exception, and at Amazon, we’re so excited to be at the forefront of this revolution,” director of product and data Tricia Lee said at the presentation. “Innovating at scale is in our core DNA, and so we continue to combine emerging tech capabilities with practical application, taking our experiments to market efficiently and effectively, all in service to help your content shine brighter and reach its full potential on Prime Video.”

Most notably, Prime Video is using generative AI to “make the most of available bandwidth for a live Thursday night football stream,” making for a clearer picture with decreased buffering. That same technology is being used to improve resolution of classic content, with Lee pointing to a remastered “Stargate SG-1” episode as an example.

“We’re investing in AI to protect picture quality, even if details are lost at low bit rates, say, for example, over mobile networks,” Lee said. “We also see opportunity in AI-based remastering to convert standard definition content. It’s a high definition which we think not only creates a higher quality viewing experience, but preserves your creative intent and enhances the value of your SD catalog.”

Lee also pointed to the introduction of AI topics, a feature that “leverages AI to craft and recommend content topics aligned with a customer’s personal interests and viewing history,” resulting in topics from “filmed in Seattle” to “mind-bending sci-fi” to “fantasy quests.” Prime Video plans to level up that personalization “fully integrating language preferences and presenting more info to customers to explain why we’ve recommended something.” Lee also revealed the streamer began a pilot in February for AI-aided dubbing for unlicensed movies and series, and will also use AI models to assess titles for triggers that might impact viewers with photo sensitive epilepsy.

In addition to optimizing bandwidth for Thursday Night Football games, Prime Video will utilize what they call “AI-powered broadcast enhancements” for sports, which can predict which receivers might be open or which NASCARS drivers may or may not have enough fuel in a race. The streamer will also use AI to create a curated recap of the most important plays that might have been missed by viewers just tuning in to a game.

On the advertising side, Jeremy Helfand, Prime Video’s VP and head of advertising, explained how the streamer is embracing contextual AI ads, which aim to make ad breaks “even more relevant and engaging” by aligning ads with scenes, stories or moods. For example, Helfand noted that alongside the new season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” the AI could generate ads for a vacation promotion that reads, “Start your summer story.”

“We are excited to bring this amazing technology to your shows and leverage these capabilities to grow your business,” Helfand said. “If you look at the history of Amazon, we’ve grown by helping our partners grow, that’s ingrained in our DNA … each time we took capabilities we built for ourselves we made them work for our partners for the betterment of all, and now we’re bringing that same approach to streaming TV advertising.”

Helfand’s sentiments about growing Prime Video by helping their partners grow was underscored during the event, especially during an Antenna study unveiled by Antenna co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Carson, which revealed that Prime Video add-on subscriptions accounted for 25% of all U.S. SVOD signups in 2025’s first quarter.

Carson used Max’s departure from and eventual return to Prime Video in the past years as an use case, revealing that HBO Max lost an estimated 5.1 million subscribers when it ended its distribution partnership with Prime Video in 2021. When HBO Max returned to Prime Video in 2022, HBO Max gained 3 million signups in just its first three months back on the platform.