Faith-Based Studio Wonder Project to Launch Prime Video Streaming Service

Wonder Project’s faith-focused programming is headed to a new $8.99 per month subscription service launching on Prime Video in the U.S. this fall.

The Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and Jon Erwin-led independent studio’s new offering, dubbed Wonder Project, will give subscribers early access to new original films and series and feature over 1,000 hours of highly curated programming from its library of movies and shows.

“At Wonder Project, we seek to entertain our growing audience with courageous stories that restore faith in things worth believing in. Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now,” Hoogstraten, who serves as CEO, said in a statement. “As a mother, I can’t wait to have this shared viewing experience in my own home — through a brand we can truly call our own.”

Among the programming will be Season 2 of the biblical drama series “House of David,” whose premiere will coincide with the offering’s launch before landing on Prime Video in the U.S. and globally at a later date.

The series, whose first season reached over 40 million viewers worldwide and reached No. 1 on Prime Video in the U.S., is created by Erwin and and Jon Gunn, who serve as directors, writers and executive producers.

“We are blown away by the success of ‘House of David’ and can’t wait for audiences to be swept away into the epic action and drama of season 2,” Erwin, who founded Wonder Project, said. “Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows. With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more.”

Other upcoming Wonder Project titles include “Sarah’s Oil,” releasing in theaters Nov. 7 via Amazon MGM Studios; “The Breadwinner” in partnership with TriStar Pictures and starring Nate Bargatze; Amazon MGM Studios drama series “It’s Not Like That” starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes; “Young Washington,” a feature film in partnership with Angel Studios about the origins of America’s first president; and “Flyer,” a narrative feature film in development about the Wright brothers.

Prime Video currently reaches an ad-supported audience of 130 million monthly active users. When combining the service with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million.

“This exciting addition to our service reflects our commitment to providing diverse, meaningful content that resonates with our customers,” Prime Video Marketplace head Ryan Pirozzi said. “This launch represents another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Prime Video offers something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing how this new offering enriches the viewing experience for our customers.”

Additional details will be announced at a later date.