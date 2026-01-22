AMC Networks CFO Patrick O’Connell to Exit in March

AMC Networks Chief Financial Officer Patrick O’Connell will leave the company, TheWrap has learned, as he pursues opportunities outside of the entertainment industry.

The CFO will remain with the company through March and participate on its fourth quarter and year-end earnings calls. AMC Networks has began its search for his successor.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire company, I want to thank Patrick for his leadership, partnership, and meaningful contributions to AMC Networks,” Kristin Dolan, AMC Networks chief executive officer, said. “He has been a trusted colleague and steady leader who’s played an important role supporting our strategic priorities and positioning our company for continued success. His decision to pursue this new opportunity outside the media industry comes with our full support, and we wish him every success in this next chapter.”

“I am grateful to the Dolan family, the Board and the Company’s leadership team for their support,” O’Connell said. “It has been a privilege to work with such a talented organization. I am proud of what we accomplished together and am confident in the future of AMC Networks.”

In his role O’Connell oversaw financial operations for the company, including treasury, tax, accounting, financial planning and investor relations, for the AMC Networks portfolio. The slate includes streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; networks AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and AMC Networks International.

The financial executive previously led strategic planning, financing and acquisitions for e-commerce beauty and lifestyle company BRANDED. Prior to that post, he was executive vice president, head of corporate development at CBS Corp. During his tenure, he oversaw transactions in the merger between CBS and Viacom and the divestiture of CBS Radio.

O’Connell spent 14 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he served as a managing director with the investment banking division in the Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) Group.

In its third quarter of 2025, AMC Networks reported a total of 10.4 million subscribers across its streaming services. That portfolio includes AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, HIDIVE, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the recently-launched All Reality.