AMC Networks Launches Unscripted Streaming Platform All Reality

AMC Networks has launched a new streaming service centered on unscripted reality content.

The streaming service, titled All Reality, brings together reality franchises from We TV and other AMC Networks brands, including “Love After Lockup,” “The Braxtons,” “Mama June” and a new iteration of “Bridezillas” narrated by Tamar Braxton, which will serve as the platform’s first original series. The reality content, which will total over 2,500 hours of programming, will also extend through docu-soaps, late-night talk shows and true crime series.

Currently priced at $4.99 a month, All Reality is available with a subscription

on Prime Video and will soon be available on additional platforms.

All Reality joins AMC Networks’ roster of targeted streaming services, which includes scripted drama-focused AMC+, crime dramas and mysteries-centric Acorn TV, horror-focused Shudder and anime-focused HIDIVE.

The new platform was created due to the high demand for reality content seen by the company, with AMC Networks’ reality content driving more than 10 billion minutes of viewership on FAST platforms in the last year. Notably, “Love After Lockup” boosted We TV to the top cable destination for women on Friday nights, and saw additional success after joining the AMC+ slate last year.

“AMC Networks has produced some of the most compelling stories on television – from our award-winning original dramas to popular, long-running reality franchises with characters and plot twists that rival even the most dramatic scripted fare,” EVP of linear and streaming products Courtney Thomasma said.

“As the home of the world’s largest collection of targeted streaming services, we are thrilled to bring reality TV viewers the programming they love most, available for the first time on a single streaming platform in the U.S. – All Reality,” Thomasma continued. “With thousands of hours of unapologetically addictive reality TV, including new installments of iconic franchises like Bridezillas, we’re excited to bring fans more of the drama they can’t get enough of, with none of the filler.”

All Reality will carry the entire “Love After Lockup” franchise, including its spin-offs, and will become the exclusive streaming home for new episodes of

“Bridezillas” and “Mama June.” Additionally, the service will carry “Growing Up Hip Hop,” “Marriage Boot Camp,” “The Braxtons,” “The Graham Norton Show” and “True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.”

The first two episodes of “Bridezillas’ ” new season are available now on All Reality, with new episodes dropping Fridays beginning on Nov. 28.