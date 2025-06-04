AMC Networks is teaming up with Runway AI to make its marketing and TV development process more efficient.

The company plans to use the firm’s artificial intelligence models and tools to help creators and showrunners pre-visualize shows that have yet to be produced. They would also be used to create stock images based on a scene or elements from a show that could then be used for promotional materials.

“As we explore the transformative potential of AI across our business, we see powerful opportunities to enhance both how we market and how we create,” AMC Networks executive vice president of global media operations and technology Stephanie Mitchko said in a Wednesday statement. “Our objective is always to use every tool at our disposal to help our creative partners fully realize the stories they want to tell. This partnership with Runway is the latest application of this longstanding commitment.”

The move comes as AMC Networks and others in the media industry continue to look for ways to cut costs as the linear TV business declines and streamers battle with one another for a larger share of audiences and ad revenues, all while continuing to work towards reaching or growing their profitability.

In its first quarter of 2025, AMC posted a 7% decline in revenue for its domestic operations and a 3% decline in its subscription revenues due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth. It also reported 10.2 million subscribers, which was consistent with the same period a year ago but down 2% compared to the 10.4 million subscribers the company reported at the end of 2024.

AMC Networks is the latest to partner with Runway following Lionsgate, who announced a partnership in September to create tools for post-production and storyboarding. Another major media company looking to incorporate AI is Disney, which launched an entire business unit in November focused on its use.

“We’re building the foundations for a new era of media – the way content gets made and green-lit is changing rapidly, and that’s impacting everything from production timelines and methodologies to distribution models and marketing tactics,” Runway co-founder and CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela added. “AMC Networks has made iconic, era-defining programming for decades, and they’re leading the way once again with this partnership. With a global, multi-faceted distribution network, Runway’s tools will help this premium programmer build on its legacy of creating and promoting award-winning, original programming with impact and scale.”

In addition to its partnerships, Runway will host its third annual AI Film Festival on Thursday in New York City and on June 12 in Los Angeles, which features short films that are made with artificial intelligence.