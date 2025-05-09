AMC Networks Continues to Suffer From Cable Cord Cutters, Sees 7% Dip in Revenue

AMC Networks is still struggling as cable TV continues to shrink. During the company’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, which was reported on Friday, the company saw decreases across subscription revenues, content licensing and advertising, all of which was credited to contraction in the linear TV business.

Here are the top-line results:

Revenue: $555.2 million, down 6.9% year over year for the first quarter.

Net Income Attributable to Stockholders: $18 million, down 60.6% year over year for the first quarter.

Earnings per Share: $0.34, down 67% year over year for the first quarter.

Subscribers: 10.2 million, a number that’s consistent with the first quarter of 2024. However, that’s an almost 2% drop compared to the 10.4 million subscribers the company reported at the end of 2024.

More to come …