AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan’s 2024 Pay Falls 40% to $8.7 Million

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan’s pay dropped 40% to $8.69 million in 2024, compared to $14.6 million in 2023, per the company’s latest proxy filing with the SEC.

The package included a $2 million base salary, $2.3 million in stock awards, $4.2 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $182,077 in “other” compensation, including $10,166 in 401(k) match contributions, $56,599 in reimbursements for personal helicopter travel and $115,313 for personal aircraft travel.

The median AMC Networks employee’s annual total compensation was $81,888, putting the CEO pay ratio at 106 to 1.

AMC Studios president Dan McDermott saw his pay rise 5.6% to $4.18 million, which included a $1.53 million base salary, $10,000 bonus, $486,1000 in stock awards, $2.14 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $13,800 in 401(k) match contributions. McDermott received the bonus for leading efforts to “optimize” AMC’s content strategy planning and deepen customer engagement with its brands and services.

AMC Chief Commercial Officer Kim Kelleher saw her pay climb 16.4% to $4.05 million, which included $1.3 million, a $15,000 bonus, $486,100 in stock awards, $2.24 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $13,556 in 401(k) match contributions. Kelleher received the bonus for the successful renegotiation of approximately 50% of its outstanding affiliate deals and increasing third-party content licensing sales by 5%.

Chief financial officer Patrick O’Connell saw his pay jump 46.6% to $3.34 million, including a $950,273 base salary, $10,000 bonus, $729,150 in stock awards, $1.63 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $13,143 in 401(k) match contributions. O’Connell received the bonus for being instrumental in driving AMC Network’s year-over-year increase in cash flow as well as the refinancing of its near-term debt maturities.

Shares of AMC Networks have fallen 42.8% in the past year, 36.7% year to date and 23% in the past six months.